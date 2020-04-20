Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Launch ‘Quarantine Wine’ To Benefit COVID Charities

Ashton Kutcher/Twitter

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have announced they are teaming up with a wine company and launching their own “Quarantine Wine” to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have found a creative and “spirited” way to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The celebrity couple announced on April 19 that they have joined forces with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards in order to launch their very own vino that they have cleverly named “Quarantine Wine.” The best part? 100 percent — as in all — of the profits will go toward various COVID-19 relief charities. So basically, now you have a charitable excuse to drink some wine during coronavirus lockdown.

“We are launching Quarantine Wine,” Kutcher captioned a video, explaining the concept of the wine. “These are unprecedented times that we’re living in and unprecedented times call for unprecedented…” he started the quirky clip.

“More drinking,” Kunis completed.

He then went on to explain that he and Mila like to include wine as part of their virtual dates and virtual gatherings with friends, as well as finding ways they can help give back during the pandemic.

“We’ve been finding charities that are focusing on getting PPE into the country, charities that are helping feed kids, businesses that are in distress,” he continued. “Mila came up with the brilliant idea of combining the two things.”

So, the couple joined forces with the wine company, singled out charities — which include America’s Food Fund, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and Give Directly — and took a hands-on approach to everything from the initial concept, to coming up with the name, to designing the bottles.

“100 percent, that’s right, 100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time. Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times,” Kunis said, “To supplying PPE equipment to frontline medical workers. To helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover,” Ashton continued.

Of course, the couple took it upon themselves to make sure the wine tastes perfect. “We had fun testing the wine, and it was delicious,” Kunis said.

According to the wine’s website, the “beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir” will retail at $50 for two bottles, which feature “interactive” labels you can write on yourself.

“Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you’re toasting to from the comfort of your own home. Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause,” the couple ask on their website. “We hope that you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we can’t thank you enough for your support!”