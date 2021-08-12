Ashton & Mila Hilariously Respond To Backlash Over Their Kids’ Bathing Habits

aplusk/Instagram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are trying to put Bath-gate to rest.

The celebrity couple basically started a culture war last month when they made some unexpected comments on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast about bathing their kids Wyatt, 6, and Dmitri, 4.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” Kunis said, which, OK, fair. Newborns don’t really do anything, and baths kind of feel like they’re just photo-ops unless they’ve puked everywhere or blown out a diaper.

But Kutcher’s follow-up statement took things a whole lot further, and ultimately ignited a viral firestorm. “Here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher said, and the internet promptly melted down.

Tons of other celebrities started weighing in as well. Some, like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, joined the “no bath, no problem” bandwagon and said they “wait for the stink” to get their daughters in the tub. (Personally, what I really want to know is which celebrities are on the “daily bath for my kids mainly so I can have ten minutes of peace and quiet” train, like myself.)

Other stars then start chiming in with their *own* bathing habits, from Jake Gyllenhaal (who finds it “less necessary”) to the Rock (who says he’s a three-shower per day type of guy).

Is there some sort of Celebrity Don't Bathe Challenge going on? Like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis challenged Kristen Bell who challenged Jake Gyllenhaal and please tell me it's going to end soon… — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) August 7, 2021

What I don't understand about Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, & Jake Gyllenhaal revealing their bathing habits is like…why does the world need to know whether or not you bathe? Like that's something they easily coulda kept to themselves lol. They asking to be roasted at that point pic.twitter.com/EsNnnOh8lC — LivvRose (@grlbehindscrn) August 7, 2021

In the latest installment of the celebrity bath saga, however, Ashton and Mila seem to be trying to shut it all down with indisputable proof that their kids do indeed bathe. Kutcher posted a hilarious video to his Instagram expressing mock disbelief that Kunis had put their kids in the tub. “This bathing thing is out of hand,” he captioned it.

“What’s going on? Oh my God!” Ashton exclaims over the sound of the tap running. “It’s water!” Mila replies.

“You’re putting water on the children?!” Ashton asks. “Are you trying to melt them?!” Mila can’t keep it together at this point, laughing hysterically over Ashton’s faux horror (and probably over the fact that their comments turned into such a huge thing in the first place).

“Are you trying to injure them with water?” he accuses. “This is ridiculous!”

“We’re bathing our children,” Mila tries to explain through her giggle fit. “That’s like the fourth time this week!” Ashton says. “Their body oils are going to be destroyed!” Their kids aren’t directly shown in the video, but I’m sure a lot of people on Twitter are now breathing a sigh of relief knowing that the Kutcher/Kunis kiddos are clean — at least for now.

Whether you were grossed out by their initial comments or completely in agreement, you have to admire the family’s sense of humor about the whole thing.