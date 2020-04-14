Ask The Doctor: Gynecologist Answers Your Vagina Questions Part II

Madge the Vag sits down with gynecologist Dr Lily Hanna and gets all your important vagina questions answered. And girl, do you want to know a lot about your female genitalia. Subscribe to Scary Mommy on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3bBD9VI

Can you have extra skin in your vagina? First things first. All vaginas are beautiful, like a flower. And yes, they can be different sizes and colors and they can even have small tentacles. Wow, vaginas really are really special.

Can you give your vagina a facial? Dr. Hanna wants to remind you that your vagina is a self-cleaning oven. Dr. Hanna goes on to say “No. No, you shouldn’t (give your vagina a facial). The skin in the vagina and definitely in the labia and the vulva are sensitive and in terms of harsh chemicals, cleansers, even different temperatures can affect the health of the skin and the vagina and the vulva. So in general, the vagina is a self cleaning oven. It should be left alone to do its thing.” She suggests using warm soapy water to clean the vulva and the vagina. Anyone ready for a shower?

Can women develop PCOS after having kids? If you’ve ever wondered if you can develop PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome after you have kids, Dr. Hanna believes that it is highly unlikely because PCOS usually prevents you from getting pregnant in the first place. “Can the PCOS condition return after having the baby, it’s still possible. So, they can have continued problems with ovulation and cycles” she says.

And the biggest question I get asked: “Can a public toilet seat give you an STD?” Dr. Hanna finally puts the question to rest. ” No, nothing can live there and then be transmitted to you when you use the toilet.” Send in your own question to [email protected] and you can get your questions answered.

More about Madge the Vag: Madge the Vag is a quirky mom on a mission to spread (literally) the word on everything vagina. She may have a 1950s wardrobe, but approaches women’s vaginal health in a refreshing way that is very today. Madge highlights a taboo topic or challenging issue many women face but may be afraid to talk about. She interviews experts on a range of topics like public hair, yeast infections and sex.