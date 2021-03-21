Vigils Honoring Atlanta Victims Take Place Across The Country

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Thousands of mourners gathered this weekend at vigils across the country

From New York City to Phoenix, thousands of mourners gathered this weekend at vigils across the country honoring the eight victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings that took place this past week. Mourners honored the following victims: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Yong Ae Yue, 63; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Atlanta

The memorials in Atlanta continue to grow at two of the three spas where a gunman killed 8 people total. Six of the victims were Asian women. This is at the two spas in midtown Atlanta. A vigil is planned for tonight. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/f1T63Ha0xj — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 21, 2021

On Friday, just a few days after a white man murdered eight innocent people in what appeared to be a racially motivated attack, dozens of mourners gathered for a vigil near one of the targeted Atlanta spas. Community members laid flowers outside Youngs Asian Massage, where four of the eight people were killed and a fifth was injured. Another vigil was held around the corner, NBC News reports.

“We’re stressed out and the way ahead may not be completely clear, but one thing is clear,” said Natalie Villasana, an attendee of the vigils, “and that’s anti-Asian racism must be stopped.”

New York City

At a vigil for the Atlanta shooting victims in Union Square tonight with Evelyn – so many people coming together to both mourn and express solidarity. 🙏 #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/DU9P9zy4nC — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) March 19, 2021

Hundreds gathered in Union Square in New York City for a vigil, where mourners held signs that displayed the names of the victims, as well as signs that read, “Asian is not a virus. Racism is” and “stop Asian hate.” People were seen lighting candles and laying flowers for the victims as well.

According to PBS, Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation, organized the vigil.

Honoring the victims of anti-Asian hate at our peace vigil 🕯 💐#StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/QvHYlx6vmB — Asian American Federation (@AAFederation) March 20, 2021

“We’re here because we all know that our community deserves better. Our workers deserve better. Our mothers, sisters, aunts and daughters deserve better. We are here standing together because we are sad, we are angry and we are exhausted by the roller-coaster ride of emotions that we’ve all been dealing with today,” Yoo said.

Houston

Tonight our community gathered to show solidarity to our AAPI neighbors and honor the victims of the Atlanta shootings at the Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally, hosted by @OCAHouston. pic.twitter.com/bhVYzPVXXy — Rodney Ellis (@RodneyEllis) March 20, 2021

AAPI organization OCA-Greater Houston held a vigil Saturday evening, where attendees not only remembered and honored the victims, but also denounced the rapidly growing hate crimes against the AAPI community.

DC

For @nytimes, @shuranphoto documented a march and vigil in Washington DC for Asian Lives for The New York Times. Live updates:https://t.co/MN94izeNAc pic.twitter.com/6uCiZOJdKc — Chinese Storytellers (@CNStorytellers) March 18, 2021

Around 200 people gathered at DC’s Chinatown Arch, NBC Washington reports.

“I am angry. I’m furious,” vigil attendee Janet Namkung told the outlet. “I know people who have been called all kinds of slurs, fearing their lives on the streets everyday.”

“Just as recent as this entire pandemic, I’m afraid to walk in the streets by myself,” she continued. “Women that look like me are constantly being attacked and harassed and now we are being killed.”

Phoenix

Here are some of the photos I took for @cronkitenews at last night's candlelight vigil on the Arizona State Capitol Lawn. Hundreds of people attended the event to remember victims of anti-Asian hate crimes. There was live music, guest speakers and much more. pic.twitter.com/QwblYLm3Gs — Rachel Stapholz (@rstapholz) March 20, 2021

In Phoenix, a crowd of about 250 people gathered at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix for a candlelight vigil on Friday evening. According to AZ Central, bells rang after each victim’s name was said aloud.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was charged with murder over the killing of eight people. Long currently faces multiple counts of murder as well as aggravated assault. Officials have yet to confirm if the attack was racially motivated.

“He had his gun and went into an Asian business looking to kill Asians, and then he did it again,” said New York state Sen. John Liu, a Taiwanese American who attended the New York City vigil. “And there’s a question as to whether this is a hate crime? That is absolutely outrageous.”

The shootings follow an alarming spike in anti-Asian hate incidents over the past year.

According to nonprofit coalition Stop AAPI Hate, 3,795 incidents were reported across the country between March 2020 and February of this year — up nearly 150 percent over 2019.

“Today it happened to massage parlors,” said Atlanta-area restaurant owner Ching Hsia at a virtual vigil hosted Friday night by the Atlanta chapter of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum. “Tomorrow it could be restaurants, salons, anywhere else.”

Many more vigils are scheduled to take place across the country over the next week, including those in San Francisco, Cincinnati, and more. Visit Asian American Leaders Table’s website for the full list.