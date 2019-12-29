Disneyland’s ‘Avengers Campus’ Opening Just In Time For Summer Vacation

Disney Parks Blog/Marvel

Disney will open the doors to “Avengers Campus” at Disney California Adventure park Summer 2020

Over the summer Disneyland dropped a major announcement that construction had commenced on a Marvel-themed land focused on our favorite super heroes and heroines — and that it was set to open sometime during 2020. Well, on Christmas Day, Disney gifted Marvel fans with a super exciting announcement — the park is set to open summer 2020, when the “next generation of Super Heroes” will be “recruited” to fill their “Avengers Campus.”

“We’re excited to officially announce that you will be able to team up with some of your favorite Avengers at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park beginning summer of 2020!” Disneyland exclaimed in a press release (via the Disney Parks Blog) that included several mock-ups of the new park. “As we’ve previously shared, this campus is set up by the Avengers to recruit the next generation of Super Heroes.”

On “Avengers Campus” — home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (also known as “WEB”) there will be a new Spider-Man experience, which will mark Disney’s first ride-through attraction to feature Spidey.

“During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite you for a test drive of their latest invention: the ‘Web Slinger’ vehicle, which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok,” according to the release.

The Avengers Campus will also include Pym Test Kitchen. “Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use ‘Pym Particles’ to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery,” they explain.

Of course, you will also be able to encounter all your favorite Marvel heroes, such as Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, super heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man.

“As Super Heroes continue to assemble at the campus, one of its iconic buildings will be the Avengers Headquarters where you should be on the lookout for Avengers in action,” they explain.

A number of people have shared photos on social media from inside the park as Disney builds this special “campus.”

Even if you aren’t a huge Marvel fan, the latest addition to Disney California Adventure is sure to be an out of this world experience!