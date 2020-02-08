Netflix’s Newest Docuseries Follows 15 Babies During Their First Year Of Life

Netflix

New Netflix docuseries Babies takes a cute approach to the science of being a baby

Fresh off the runaway success of Cheer, Netflix is back with another docuseries and we’re already obsessed. Babies on Netflix is a docuseries that takes a scientific approach to a child’s first year of life. The show will follow 15 babies and their families from all over the world with insight from scientists and researchers who devote their lives to studying little ones.

“Filmed over the course of three years, Babies is a landmark documentary series that explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe,” Netflix stated in a press release.

Unlike baby books that might help you raise your baby, Babies on Netflix is like, the science behind being a baby. The show features the “latest research from eminent scientists who share their personal journeys of discovery into the infant mind…exploring each major milestone of development like never before.” Or as one researcher is heard saying in the trailer, “babies are the ultimate mystery. They are much more complex than we ever thought.”

The documentary could really be called, “Babies, Explained” and is chock full of scientific nuggets like how “in the first year of life, babies are growing faster than they ever will, [so] they can wake up in a different body then they went to sleep in,” which is a fact we know, in theory, but when a scientist puts it like that, it’s a stark reminder just how powerful babies actually are.

The researchers in the docuseries are true heavy hitters and according to E! Online include Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst who studies the “importance of naps for learning,” Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, who focuses on “linking iron and other micronutrients” to babies’ memories, Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, who researches the bonding hormone that typically present in new moms and how they can also occur in new dads, and Professor Susan Lynch, University of California, San Francisco, who studies how “babies living with dogs and cat are better protected from developing asthma and allergies.”

“This series showcases incredible, groundbreaking science revealing the developmental leaps and bounds babies go through in the first year of life while capturing the personal and emotional journey of the family as a whole,” Jane Root, executive producer of Babies said in a statement.

But all the cool science stuff aside, Babies seems like extremely cute viewing. An entire series of adorable little babes learning to walk, babbling, and just being generally adorable? Sign us all the way up.

Babies launches on Netflix February 21, 2020.