Lucky little one Judah Grace Spear came into the world on “Twosday” at exactly 2:22 a.m. in delivery room No. 2

After 26 hours of labor, Aberli Spear was confused as she heard nurses screaming following her baby’s birth. But when she asked her husband what time their daughter was born, she understood the hospital staff’s delight!

In what might be the luckiest birthday ever, Judah Grace Spear was born on “Twosday” — Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 — at exactly 2:22 a.m. in delivery room No. 2, according to a Facebook post by Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina.

And the stars aligned in more ways than one to bring this 7 pound, 10 ounce baby girl into the world.

“Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family,” the medical center shared in the post. “Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely.”

According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system most often diagnosed in young adults aged 20 to 34, although it can sometimes occur in children. Hodgkin’s lymphoma is generally treated with chemotherapy and/or radiation. Doctors may also recommend immunotherapy or a stem cell transplant, often using the patient’s own stem cells. While most Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients can be cured, these treatments can damage a person’s fertility, making pregnancy less likely or even impossible.

“The family continued to pray for a little one,” the Alamance Regional’s post continued, “and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means ‘praise’ – and she is a blessing for her family!”

Aberli told local station WFMY News 2 that she was diagnosed with cancer just three months after meeting her husband, Hank Spear. “We were told that we probably couldn’t have kids,” Aberli said.

Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht added that Aberli spent six years fighting cancer.

“Judah is a reminder of all things good, God’s promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another,” she said.

“God’s perfect timing,” concluded Aberli, reflecting on the unlikely turn of events. “He never makes mistakes.”

According to the National Weather Service, the next time such a “Twosday” occurs will be 400 years from now, in 2422.