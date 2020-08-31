Here Are All The Ways Your Daughter’s Baby Doll Is Currently Owning Your Life

You know how there are so many things you just have to learn on the job when you’re a mom? For example, learning that anything you do to entertain a child, you’d better be prepared to do one million more times. Or that the second you adjust to any phase, they move on to another!

Well, here’s another one to add to the list. When your daughter has a special baby doll? Congratulations! You also have a special baby doll. Yep. Before you know it, that baby doll is part of your family. And you may find yourself going to incredible lengths to show how much you love her – mostly so your daughter sees it, too.

Any of this sound familiar?

You’ve Strapped Her Into A Booster Seat

This is one of those things you think is just plain silly before a baby doll takes over your life. When my daughter first requested that her beloved Bitty Baby be buckled in her own seat, I tried to pull a fast one. I thought I could just tuck them both into one. Nope. I got a safety lecture from my own kid.

You Factor Her Bedtime Routine Into Everyone Else’s

“Ok, so if Baby needs a bath, fresh pajamas, a story and a lullaby, that means it’ll be, ohhh, about two-and-a-half hours til my daughter’s tucked in. Cool cool.”

When You Can’t Find Her, You Panic

If you’ve ever accidentally left your daughter’s Bitty Baby somewhere, you know this special kind of panic. It’s the type of panic normally reserved for locking your keys in your car. Or realizing you hit “reply all” on an email you probably shouldn’t have sent. In fact, it’s not unlike worrying that you’ve left your actual child somewhere *shudder*.

Her Tea Parties Are Nicer Than Your Bridal Shower

Talk about living your best life. When your daughter’s doll “asks for” a fancy tea set and gets it? And you insist on being invited to a tea party? Yep, she owns you.

You’ve Walked Through A Grocery Store With Her Buckled In To The Cart

There comes a time in every baby doll’s life when she has to ride in the cart by herself, because your daughter has decided she needs to “be a big girl.” When you hear your daughter gently reassuring Baby that she’s fine and needs to stop begging for everything in the store, you’ll do a silent cheer. Totally worth the stares.

You’ve Forgotten For A Second She Isn’t Actually “Real”

When you go to the doctor with your daughter and Bitty Baby comes along, you may find yourself bracing for two sets of shots. That’s how you know you’re in too deep. Hey, when you see your daughter lovingly reassuring her baby that the shot won’t hurt, it’s easy to forget.

Her Outfits Have Become Important To You

If you’ve ever helped your daughter change outfits because she wanted to match her baby, or if you’ve had a serious conversation about what the baby should wear for her first day of school/Santa photo/vacation, congratulations! You have your own baby doll.

You Kinda Want To Buy Things For Her

Ok, there’s no doubt this is partly nostalgia. If you grew up with American Girl dolls, you definitely remember asking your mom for Molly’s lunch box. Or maybe Josefina was your gal. “Mom, remember when you said if I could stop talking for five minutes you’d buy me literally whatever I want? Well, what I actually want is Josefina’s loom and also her little candlestick and her special necklace and…” Hey, you only wanted the best for her! If you find yourself scrolling through Bitty Baby outfits and accessories, wondering if maybe she needs that new changing table, don’t fret. When the stuff is so stinkin’ cute, it’s hard to resist.

The reality is that when you see your daughter giving so much love and care to a baby doll, it’s just really sweet. With a Bitty Baby, girls get to mimic special mommy moments like reading together and after bath snuggles. Trust me: at the end of a long day, when you haven’t felt like the best mom, watch how your daughter tucks her baby in. Hearing her gently sing a lullaby is all the assurance you need. You’re doing it right.

