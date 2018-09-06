Italian Boy Names For Your Bellissimo Bambino

Italian boy names sound quite dashing, don’t they? All those vowels and Zs! And unlike some names, Italian boy names make it clear what culture they’re derived from. People won’t have to question whether names like Vincenzo and Giovanni hail from Italy. They’ll just know by the distinct sound. It’s a great way to show some Italian pride … or at least show your deep adoration for the country and culture.

Whether you’re paying homage to your Italian heritage or just love the romantic feel they impart, these Italian boy names will be perfect for a baby boy who’s sweeter than a scoop of gelato.

Naming a baby can be scary. We can help! Check out our baby name database here.

Italian Boy Names Starting With A

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Aldo

Alessandro

Alfonso

Alfredo

Adriano

Alberto

Alonzo

Andrea

Angelo

Antonio

Armando

Arturo

Italian Boy Names Starting With B

Bartolomeo

Beniamino

Benedetto

Bernardo

Bruno

Italian Boy Names Starting With C

Carlo

Carmine

Carmelo

Cesare

Ciro

Claudio

Clemente

Corrado

Cosimo

Costantino

Cristiano

Italian Boy Names Starting With D

enigma_images/E+/Getty Images

Danilo

Dante

Daniele

Dario

Davide

Demetrio

Diego

Domenico

Dominic

Donato

Italian Boy Names Starting With E

Eliseo

Emanuele

Emiliano

Emilio

Enzo

Eugenio

Italian Boy Names Starting With F

Fabio

Francisco

Franco

Francesco

Federico

Filippo

Flavio

Italian Boy Names Starting With G

Gabriele

Gerardo

Giancarlo

Gianluca

Gianni

Gio

Giovanni

Giulio

Giuseppe

Gustavo

Guido

Italian Boy Names Starting With I

Ignazio

Iacopo

Ilario

Italian Boy Names Starting With J

Olga Peshkova/Moment/Getty Images

Julius

Italian Boy Names Starting With L

Leandro

Leonardo

Lorenzo

Luca

Luciano

Luigi

Italian Boy Names Starting With M

Marcello

Marco

Mario

Massimo

Matteo

Mauricio

Michele

Italian Boy Names Starting With N

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Nando

Nicola

Nico

Nicolino

Nino

Italian Boy Names Starting With O

Olivio

Orlando

Italian Boy Names Starting With R

Raffaele

Remo

Renzo

Riccardo

Roberto

Rocco

Roman

Romeo

Italian Boy Names Starting With S

Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images

Salvatore

Sandro

Santino

Saverio

Sebastiano

Silvio

Sergio

Stefano

Italian Boy Names Starting With V

Valentino

Valerio

Vincenzo

Vitale

Vittorio