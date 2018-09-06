Italian Boy Names For Your Bellissimo Bambino
Italian boy names sound quite dashing, don’t they? All those vowels and Zs! And unlike some names, Italian boy names make it clear what culture they’re derived from. People won’t have to question whether names like Vincenzo and Giovanni hail from Italy. They’ll just know by the distinct sound. It’s a great way to show some Italian pride … or at least show your deep adoration for the country and culture.
Whether you’re paying homage to your Italian heritage or just love the romantic feel they impart, these Italian boy names will be perfect for a baby boy who’s sweeter than a scoop of gelato.
Italian Boy Names Starting With A
Aldo
Alessandro
Alfonso
Alfredo
Adriano
Alberto
Alonzo
Andrea
Angelo
Antonio
Armando
Arturo
Italian Boy Names Starting With B
Bartolomeo
Beniamino
Benedetto
Bernardo
Bruno
Italian Boy Names Starting With C
Carlo
Carmine
Carmelo
Cesare
Ciro
Claudio
Clemente
Corrado
Cosimo
Costantino
Cristiano
Italian Boy Names Starting With D
Danilo
Dante
Daniele
Dario
Davide
Demetrio
Diego
Domenico
Dominic
Donato
Italian Boy Names Starting With E
Eliseo
Emanuele
Emiliano
Emilio
Enzo
Eugenio
Italian Boy Names Starting With F
Fabio
Francisco
Franco
Francesco
Federico
Filippo
Flavio
Italian Boy Names Starting With G
Gabriele
Gerardo
Giancarlo
Gianluca
Gianni
Gio
Giovanni
Giulio
Giuseppe
Gustavo
Guido
Italian Boy Names Starting With I
Ignazio
Iacopo
Ilario
Italian Boy Names Starting With J
Julius
Italian Boy Names Starting With L
Leandro
Leonardo
Lorenzo
Luca
Luciano
Luigi
Italian Boy Names Starting With M
Marcello
Marco
Mario
Massimo
Matteo
Mauricio
Michele
Italian Boy Names Starting With N
Nando
Nicola
Nico
Nicolino
Nino
Italian Boy Names Starting With O
Olivio
Orlando
Italian Boy Names Starting With R
Raffaele
Remo
Renzo
Riccardo
Roberto
Rocco
Roman
Romeo
Italian Boy Names Starting With S
Salvatore
Sandro
Santino
Saverio
Sebastiano
Silvio
Sergio
Stefano
Italian Boy Names Starting With V
Valentino
Valerio
Vincenzo
Vitale
Vittorio
