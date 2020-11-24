This Baby Yoda Cocoa Bomb Is The Surprise Your Hot Chocolate Needs

Amazon and galeriecandy/Instagram

Drinking cocoa has never been this fun

You’d think by now some people would get sick of The Child (aka Baby Yoda) but after looking at that sweet face again you realize it’s just not possible. He is too adorable and we need All Of The Things with his face on them, especially in our hot cocoa.

If you’ve never put a hot cocoa bomb in your hot cocoa, now is the time. A typical bomb is made up of a hollow chocolate ball that’s filled with mini marshmallows, so when it melts you get even more chocolate and surprise marshmallows that float to the top. But thanks to Galerie, we now have a Star Wars: The Mandalorian-themed bomb that surprises us with Baby Yoda’s face.

Of course these fun little bombs are super popular and as such, currently out of stock. The company says they’re working on restocking though, so stay on the lookout if you want to score this perfect little stocking stuffer.

In Season 2, of The Mandalorian, we get lots of Baby Yoda time: We get to watch him in a little school made out of ashes; he uses the Force to steal blue macarons from a student (which he later spits up); he gets all excited flying around with Mando taking down Tie-Fighters; he even giggles which honestly is the purest thing ever put on TV. So it just feels right that we now get to experience him in our nightly mug of cocoa.

You can get the treat at Kroger and Galerie’s website for $3.99, and if you’re lucky, you can . They are currently unavailable but here’s hoping they come back in stock in time for Christmas morning.

If hot cocoa doesn’t float your boat, there are still many Baby Yoda items to buy yourself or a loved one this holiday season. No holiday would be complete without an advent calendar and this Mandalorian-themed “The Child” chocolate-filled one is a perfect addition.

You can also buy this adorable Baby Yoda ornament so you can add at least one good memory to your 2020 tree.

And what child wouldn’t love a bluetooth speaker in the shape of the littlest member of the Mandalorian crew. This ultra-portable 2″ speaker can sit on a bedside table or be taken on a playdate to a friend’s house (when those are acceptable again).

Of course, what holiday celebration would be complete without a little healthy competition. The Monopoly version game board features “places and objects The Mandalorian fans will recognize such as a Cup of Broth, a Frog, Tracking FOB, Razor Crest Cockpit, and Razor Crest Storage Bay,” for the most well-educated fan.

Finally, since most of us are still looking for ways to pass the time during the pandemic, this LEGO Baby Yoda is the perfect way to spend a few hours. The buildable model captures “all the cute features of this hugely popular little Star Wars character, including a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth for different expressions.”

Basically, it’s The Child’s world and we just live in it. Happy shopping.