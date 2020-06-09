Babynames.com Posts Powerful Tribute To #BlackLivesMatter

Babynames.com shares a powerful image in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter and #SayTheirNames
Babynames.com, the “#1 site for names and meanings,” took a break from sharing trending baby names to honor the Black Lives Matter movement in a surprising show of solidarity. When you log onto the site, the first thing you see is a giant black square listing the names of Black men and women who have lost their lives in recent years as a direct result of police brutality.
“Each one of these names was somebody’s baby,” Babynames.com wrote in a caption alongside a lengthy list of names including Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.
This is a significant move, considering the wide swath of Americans who visit Babynames.com, including many Americans who aren’t exposed to, or even go out of their way to avoid, the Black Lives Matter movement. Sharing the names of the men and women who were killed by police and social media campaigns like #SayTheirNames is important because it gets away from statistics and focuses on honoring and remembering the victims as people who lived lives that were cut short, who were all “somebody’s baby.”
View this post on Instagram
I promise after this I will get back to my regular content. Witnessing the events unfold in the Twin cities over the past two weeks has been eye opening. From tragedy to the beautiful coming together of our communities. The fight for equality is never over, we will continue to bring our community closer. I’m so proud of all of my friends and family that stepped up to the plate and showed up. It’s beautiful to see the outpour of support in our twin cities.
“The statement we’re making is that these are not just names on a page, but loved ones,” a Babynames.com rep told Jezebel while adding that they plan to make a donation to Black Lives Matter. They also added that the graphic was inspired by one that NPR shared last month which NPR calls “a non-comprehensive list of deaths” of Black people since Eric Garner’s death in 2014.
https://t.co/8CemkFTIjx stands in solidarity with the black community. #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/tkHkZU4xP5
— BabyNames.com (@babynamesdotcom) June 9, 2020
George Floyd’s death kicked off nationwide protests and increased awareness for racial injustice, but sadly the list of names is still growing. On Monday, June 8, 2020, the names Justin Howell, Sean Monterrosa, and Jamel Floyd were trending on social media, making them the latest men of color who were injured or killed by law enforcement officers this week.
View this post on Instagram
𝒮𝒶𝓎 𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒾𝓇 𝒩𝒶𝓂𝑒𝓈 𝒞𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓉𝒶𝓇𝓎 • There will be a candlelight vigil tomorrow night, Sunday, June 7th at 9pm. There will be a candle lit at each headstone and a silent vigil to honor the lives lost. Open to the public, please wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. Address: 711 E. 37th Street, just blocks away from the memorial. 🙏🏼🖤
In Minneapolis, two University of Pennsylvania students erected tombstones with the aforementioned names in what is now being called the ‘Say their Names’ cemetery. Over 100 names are memorialized at the park and the creators are still adding more.
BabyNames said that they weren’t sure how long they would keep the graphic on their site, regardless, we must continue to #SayTheirNames.