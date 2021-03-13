Bonkers Hotel Policy Lets Guests Stay Free If They Test Positive For COVID-19

Jeff Greenberg/Getty

A beachy Bahamian resort hopes to tempt American tourists with a bizarre offer: Catch Covid-19 and stay for free

We’ve had to give up many comforts during the pandemic: trick or treating for Halloween, zoning out during in-person meetings, throwing neighborhood birthday parties for our kiddos, and getting the heck out of town for vacation.

With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccines, the travel industry is opening its doors to travelers eager to get out of the house, and to get a jump on the new wave of travelers, the industry needs to get creative. And so in the Bahamas, visitors to the Baha Mar collection of hotels can take a free on-site rapid COVID-19 screening before arrival, NBC News reports, and if any of those swabs come back positive, they’ll have the option of a free private plane back home or a gratis, 14-day quarantine in a hotel suite — which includes a daily meal credit of $150.

COVID-stricken guests can order lobster hash from Baha Mar’s Palms Cafe and only use $21 of their daily credit, while still allowing for plenty of money left over for the shrimp wonton noodle for $25 at the resort’s Stix, an Asian eatery.

The hotel chain’s COVID-plan isn’t meant to lure sick travelers to the resort, but rather to assure guests that if they arrive and unknowingly have COVID-19, there’s a plan for them in place. However, these extremely luxe accomodations kinda makes it seem like it’s a good thing to get COVID, with one person literally tweeting, “anyone with Covid wanna make out and then ship me to the Bahamas.”

Anyone with Covid wanna make out and then ship me to the Bahamas https://t.co/wYUhUBdCLV — xtina (@xtina1229) March 13, 2021

“It is our hope that through this program, our guests will feel confident when booking a stay with us, as well as valued and supported by the Baha Mar family should any issues arise during their trip,” the resort offered as an explanation of its “Travel with Confidence” plan.

Bahamas resort's Covid offer: Free stay or private jet ride for guests who test positive – https://t.co/D35RJPYRRp — AlbertReport (@HotpageNews) March 13, 2021

The travel plan was rolled out three weeks ago and is currently active, a company representative announced Friday. The company did not announce if any hotel visitors of the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, or Rosewood Baha Mar had tested positive and then took up the resorts on their offer of the upscale COVID-19 amenities.

It’s a risky move in a time when many have been putting off non-essential travel and the luxury COVID accommodations didn’t sit well with many on social media.

Bahamas resort's Covid offer: Free stay or private jet ride for guests who test positive https://t.co/DNush4LaFt — 💧Lynda Creedy (@bunnypatella) March 13, 2021

I know someone, works in 2 nursing homes, only wears mask at work. Nowhere else. Proudly admits this. This person got covid 2 months ago, healed, back 2 work, still masks only @ work. 3 weeks ago, she went to Bahamas for A BOOTY CALL. She now has covid for 2nd time. — ✨Sherri✨ (@moonspirit420) March 13, 2021

The current drive to entice Americans to travel marks a difference from last year, when citizens of the United States — with more COVID-19 fatalities than any other country in the world — had few travel options, and were actively discouraged from traveling.

Before Covid, ‘tourism was at this point where everything was about tourists.’ With the one-year anniversary of travel’s collapse, the state, like other overtouristed places, is hoping for a reset. https://t.co/D2HaJLhajh by @tariro pic.twitter.com/iMG2j5NZBr — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 7, 2021

Though the COVID precautions honestly read like perks, the resort only claims the project is a bid to stay open while also remaining relevant to the changing times.

This s the first time I haven't been to the Bahamas because of covid,I normally don't go because I'm to poor 🙃 🤣 — Katherine Flitton (@kay_flitton) March 12, 2021

“In this ever-changing travel environment, it is our goal to alleviate travelers’ concerns surrounding Covid-19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our guests,” Baha Mar said in an announcement. “Our ‘Travel with Confidence’ program is the first of its kind in the industry, providing travelers with added peace of mind and the option to safely return home, or quarantine at no added expense — the choice is theirs.”

Over here seriously hoping we don’t hear stories of spring breakers getting COVID so they can vacation in the Bahamas for free.