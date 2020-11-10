Ballet Dancer With Alzheimer’s Remembers Swan Lake In Emotional Video

musicaparadespertar.org

Marta C González was a prima ballerina in the 1960s in the New York Ballet

Alzheimer’s is a vicious disease that has ravaged many, many families around the world by stealing the most precious part of the person who has it: their memory. A viral video of a former prima ballerina is making everyone just completely lose it on social media, because watching her listen to Tchaikovsky and remember the choreography of her old performance is utterly captivating.

Marta C González was a prima ballerina with the New York Ballet in the 1960s. While there, she landed the lead role in many ballets, including Swan Lake — where she danced for audiences as Odette. González died from Alzheimer’s in 2019, but a video captured by the Spanish charity Asociación Música para Desperta is now going viral. The staff of the charity played the famous number, “Swan Theme,” by Tchaikovsky, and what happened when González heard the familiar notes of the music will have you reaching for the nearest box of tissues.

NYC Prima Ballerina with Alzheimer’s listens to Swan Lake and it all comes back ✨ The most beautiful video you’ll see today! 🎵❤️🩰⠀

⠀

Spaniard ballerina Marta C. Gonzalez Valencia 2019 – Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky @nycballet⠀

⠀#primaballerina #alzheimers #nycballet pic.twitter.com/Dl81WWfn2C — Felipe Tristan (@felipetristan) November 8, 2020

As the music began to play, González instantly recognized the melody and began to move her arms in sync with the original choreography — a true ballerina, through and through.

“Her dancing is an example of procedural memory, which are your memories for motor skills,” Katelyn Frey, Ph.D. student and instructor in the Adult Development and Aging program at the University of Akron, tells Scary Mommy. “These types of memories often remain intact in individuals with dementia. Musical memories can be procedural too, since music and dancing tend to go hand-in-hand, as does music and the motor skills necessary for playing an instrument. Music and music therapy are invaluable for individuals with dementia.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, which means it gets worse over time. It typically begins with dementia symptoms that gradually worsen over a number of years. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in its early stages, memory loss is mild, but with late-stage Alzheimer’s, individuals lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment. Alzheimer’s is currently the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

When the video began making the rounds on Twitter, many people shared how moved they were from watching.

This is beautiful. My dad is now non-verbal due to Alzheimer’s but the last time I was able to visit him he still lit up and mouthed the words to any Beatles song I played. — seth darby 🌈 (@sethdarby) November 9, 2020

After the ugliness of the last 4 years, and the reaction of the Republicans to the election results. Not to mention the pandemic,and the disgusting Trump administration. My heart filled with love for this prima ballerina’s reaction. Alzheimer’s disease is cruel. To see this ❤️ — Amy Landrum (@amystreveland) November 9, 2020

This is bittersweet. Seeing her relive is beautiful it but painful at what this disease takes away. — Lana DaFree (@HomeDabrave) November 9, 2020

I’m crying - so beautiful 😍. This disease robs the sufferer of who they are. These moments where they remember are so special. Beautiful but so so tragic. — Maggie Davis (@liberalcatmog) November 9, 2020

I've been watching this over and over since yesterday and I cry each time. It's so beautiful. I was a ballet dancer when I was young too. I don't have alzheimers but I can tell you when you learn choreography it becomes part of your dna. I can feel swan lake in my bones too. — HeidiO (@heidiotoo) November 9, 2020

That was incredibly emotional. Captures the sublime beauty of humanity struggling against the onslaught of time. — JohnRJohnson (@JohnRJohnson) November 9, 2020

Heartbreaking, too. There is little more poignant a reminder that we are a collection of memories and our connections to others through them than as they slip away. Who are we without our landscapes of memory? — 😷Coastal Nutmeg🌊🐶IT'S THE PANDEMIC, STUPID (@riberdy_michele) November 10, 2020

Pepe Olmedo, psychologist, musician and director of Música para Despertar, is the man who appears alongside Marta in the video. He told HuffPost UK that being with González in that moment was one of “the most impressive moments” he’s ever experienced in his life.

″[I was] absolutely excited to be able to see her response, and to be able to accompany and facilitate this moment, so that she could fully enjoy it.”