Barack Obama Celebrates ‘My Star’ Michelle On Her Birthday

Barack Obama/Instagram

The Obamas can be seen cuddling, being silly, and looking super in love in these pics

Though many of us miss them so much we can feel it physically, Barack and Michelle Obama are utterly adorable in their post-presidential life. Barack’s tributes to his lovely wife on her birthdays and their anniversaries are fast becoming a favorite to ogle on social media, and the photos he’s sharing today in honor of her birthday are no exception.

He shared a series of four photos of himself with the former First Lady, where they can be seen canoodling, joking around, and just looking hella relaxed overall (gee, hard to imagine why that is).

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!” he writes in the caption to his wife.

That bottom left corner personally gives me hope that I, too, one day will achieve that “deal with it” look while being awesome with my husband once our own two daughters are older and out of the house and won’t be around to judge my third or fourth glass of wine.

Last fall, it was Michelle who first shared some sweetness for the couple’s anniversary.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

Her husband followed suit (27 years is no time to be making non-reciprocal mistakes — that’s some bush league, rookie stuff) with his own melt-worthy message.

“It’s getting better all the time.” THERE AREN’T ENOUGH SOB-FACE EMOJIS FOR THIS.

Perhaps the best kind of photos that the two have shared in the past are the throwback photos. They’re like looking at pictures of our better-looking, more successful, genuinely in love parents (go ahead and get some Neosporin for that burn, Mom and Dad).

Bottom line: the Obama family celebrates each other year-round in the most adorable, authentic ways. And also we just love looking at them.