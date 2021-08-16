Beat the Lunchbox Blahs With These 5 Sandwich Ideas Your Kids Will Love

Ah, school lunches. Is there anything trickier than trying to strike the perfect balance between “something my kid will eat” and “something that won’t take me hours to prep”? The struggle of lunchbox fatigue is very much real and can hit surprisingly quickly into the school year. Fortunately, there are plenty of simple yet delicious lunch ideas that will keep your kid happily fed and keep you from staring at an empty lunchbox, wondering what the heck to pack.

For starters, when’s the last time you switched up your sandwich bread? Never? Well, allow me to introduce you to your new lunchtime favorite: King’s Hawaiian Bread. It’s no surprise that these rolls are perfect for ham and swiss sliders or the slightly more elevated turkey, brie, and green apple sandwich. I’ll give you a second to wipe off your drool.

Perhaps the best part of using King’s Hawaiian Rolls for lunches is being able to assemble a bunch of sandwiches at once. Instead of breaking each roll apart, keep them intact and slice the pack horizontally. You’ll be able to assemble your sandwiches, pop the top of the bread back on, and just cut your rolls apart. If only everything in life were so simple and delicious.

There’s really no wrong way to use a King’s Hawaiian Bread, but if you need a starting point, here are five lunch ideas that are easy as they are yummy.

1. Mini Caprese Sandwiches

You can’t go wrong with a big ol’ slice of mozzarella. To make a lunchbox-friendly mini caprese sandwich, just assemble a little stack of mozzarella, tomato, and basil atop a King’s Hawaiian Roll, and you’re done! You can even add some pesto or a little balsamic glaze to really level it up. Also, if you don’t feel like picking fresh basil that will likely get discarded, try using a little spinach, a thin slice of cucumber, or just leave out the green altogether.

2. Tiny Italian Sub

Why choose between a turkey sandwich and a ham sandwich when you can have both at once? To make a tiny version of an Italian sub, layer turkey, ham, salami, and provolone cheese on a King’s Hawaiian Mini Sub. Add a slice of tomato, a little shredded lettuce, sprinkle with some Italian seasoning and voila! A little, lunchbox-sized sub.

3. Bacon and Avocado Sandwich

This is basically a low-fuss version of avocado toast. Step one: add some sliced avocado and bacon King’s Hawaiian Sliced Bread . That’s it — that’s all the steps. Also, never underestimate the power of a little spread. Try adding some hummus or a little cream cheese sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. If you’re feeling fancy, add some lemon and garlic to mayo as a makeshift aioli. You’ll want to make a few extra for yourself while you’re at it.

4. Pizza Bites

There is no universe in which your kid will reject pizza for lunch. To make King’s Hawaiian pizza bites, place the bottoms of your King’s Hawaiian Rolls in a baking dish. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and your kid’s favorite toppings: pepperoni, olive slices, green pepper, pineapple, or more cheese over the rolls. Then add the top of the rolls to the pizza bites, brushing the tops with a bit of melted butter and pop into the oven for 15 minutes. Don’t forget to save at least one for yourself.

5. A Supreme PB&J

Time to take your classic peanut butter and jelly to a new level. Start by using a slice of King’s Hawaiian Sliced Bread. Then, find a little something extra to add. It could be a slice of bacon for a PB&B sandwich. You could swap out the jelly for some hazelnut spread and banana. Try adding a handful of chocolate chips and sliced strawberries to the top of the PB&J. Plus, adding the word “supreme” in front of anything makes it taste better.

Not only do King’s Hawaiian Rolls taste good, you can feel good about eating them. As part of their partnership with No Kid Hungry, King’s Hawaiian will make a $5 donation with each public social post that features King Hawaiian’s Bread and uses the hashtag #KHShareOurBread. Yes, this is an excuse to brag about your lunchtime creations. Use this power wisely. Learn more at www.kingshawaiian.com/back-to-school.

King’s Hawaiian Bread is soft and fluffy with just the right touch of sweetness that kids can’t resist — the perfect sandwich bread to level up our little ones’ lunches.