Ben & Jerry’s Protests White Supremacy, Racist Ice Cream Eaters No-Likey

Ben & Jerry’s takes a hard line against white supremacy and some buyers freak the hell out

Since the murder of Georg Floyd and the resulting civil unrest, companies are finally coming around to realize there is some serious anti-racist work that needs to be done. Better late than never, for some. Many have issued statements, pledged to donate money, and even made huge strides to upend their own white-supremacist structures. The statement Ben & Jerry’s issued last week stood out as one that definitely did not mince words.

“All of us at Ben & Jerry’s are outraged about the murder of another Black person by Minneapolis police officers last week and the continued violent response by police against protestors. We have to speak out,” the statement began. “We have to stand together with the victims of murder, marginalization, and repression because of their skin color, and with those who seek justice through protests across our country. We have to say his name: George Floyd.”

We have to stand with victims of murder, marginalization, and repression because of their skin color. Who could have a problem with that statement?

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020

In addition to their own pledge to support the Black Lives Matter movement, the company listed a few action points for the government, which could basically be summarized as first, asking Trump to disavow white supremacists, second, asking congress to create a commission to “study the effects of slavery and discrimination from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies,” third, create a national task force that would draft bipartisan legislation aimed at ending racial violence and increasing police accountability, and last, the company called for the Department of Justice to “reinvigorate its Civil Rights Division as a staunch defender of the rights of Black and Brown people.”

Vanilla Heath Bar Crunch eaters everywhere were pissed.

Boycott @benandjerrys for creating division! — DJ Rubiconski (@RevengeBunny) June 3, 2020

“Creating division” how exactly? By demanding that Black people aren’t murdered in the streets by some cops who’ve been conditioned to think they are judge, jury, and executioner?

Ruth doesn’t want to be “lectured” about being anti-racist. Dammit, Ben, you ruined this for her.

I pay for your ice cream. That’s our relationship. I don’t expect to be lectured by you and I’m not interested in your political opinions. You’ve just lost a customer. — Ruth (@Ruth33044467) June 3, 2020

X Hiwayman X, who describes himself as an “old ugly tobacco chewing whiskey drinking country boy” is going to have to buy store-brand ice cream now because you think all people have the right to not be gunned down in the street for petty crimes. Store brands don’t even make Cherry Garcia, dammit.

Well I will not be buying any of your ice cream #BoycottBenAndJerrys — X Hiwayman X (@Hiwayman64) June 2, 2020

And this person is just making up terms that don’t exist for fun.

What if there is no white supremacy? I see much more black privilege nowadays than white tbh. 🙄 — Realist1987 (@FIFAguy1987) June 5, 2020

Blocked — Michael Reith (@MichaelSReith1) June 5, 2020

BLOCKED! I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Ben & Jerry’s will probably never noticed you blocked them, but that’s just a guess, Michael.

Here’s a few more, in case you thought this kind of stupidity was a one-off thing:

Boycotted your product now. — Sue P 🦋🦊🇬🇧🥳 (@pixiesheena) June 3, 2020

Honestly, you should stick to making ice cream. — Mark Hendy (@markhendy) June 3, 2020

Stop trying to divide us Ben & Jerry! — dotjenna (@dotjenna) June 2, 2020

Yet another reason I don't buy your ice cream. — Lori A. Moore (@LoriAMooreKY) June 3, 2020

What’s the other reason, Lori? Are you allergic to delicious?

Listen up: protesting a company being anti-white supremacy is racist as hell. Because, why would anyone have a problem with that? What is this “division” these people speak of? Dividing what? If there are two sides here, one side believes all people should have the same rights, privileges, and opportunities and I don’t know not be gunned down or strangled in the street by public servants – and the other side doesn’t. If you don’t believe all races are equal and deserve equal protection under the law — you are racist. I don’t make the rules. I just point them out and shame people for being garbage. That’s my job. Sort of.

And please for the love of god and all things holy do not tell me this isn’t a parenting issue. I parent two black children. This is sure as hell a parenting issue to me. And if you are sitting here saying that my two children having equal opportunities and rights under the law is a divisive stance, you can go fuck yourself. Forever.

BLACK LIVES MATTER.