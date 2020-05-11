Ben Stiller Announces Death Of His Dad, Jerry Stiller

Charles Eshelman/Getty

Tributes are pouring in for legendary actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, but none are as heartbreaking as the one from his son, Ben Stiller

Monday morning brought devastating news for lovers of comedy, film, and sitcoms: Jerry Stiller, the legendary comedian and actor who appears on Seinfeld, King of Queens, and The Ed Sullivan Show, has died. He was 92. In a heartbreaking statement, his son Ben Stiller, also a comedian and actor, confirmed his passing.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller got his start in show business in the 1960s, appearing alongside his wife, the legendary Anne Meara, who passed away in 2015, as a comedy duo on The Ed Sullivan Show. He told New York Daily News back in 2012 that their relationship worked because they needed the same things. “Our marriage has lasted because we have the same feelings of insecurity about being an actor,” he said. “We needed stability.”

After several years of performing together, the pair decided to pursue more separate careers in 1970. “I love Anne, but if I had depended on her in my professional life,” he told PEOPLE in 1977. “I would have lost her as a wife. We felt like two guys.”

He might have been best known for his recurring role as Frank Costanza, George’s father, on Seinfeld. He was also beloved for his role as Arthur Spooner on popular sitcom The King of Queens. He and his son Ben starred alongside one another in a number of films, including Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, and The Heartbreak Kid. It’s undeniable the legacy Stiller left behind after a lifelong career in Hollywood.

As news of Stiller’s death broke on Monday, tributes began pouring in from all corners of the internet, showing just how universally loved the actor was throughout his career.

People shared their memories of his onscreen moments, especially classic Seinfeld scenes.

this really hurts on another level for me. Comedy is such a huge part of my life, and I’m not sure it would be without being exposed to the brilliantly talented and hilarious ball of fire Jerry Stiller was. Rest in power. 💛😭 https://t.co/t84nokEbHJ — ✌🏽 (@artishane) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller https://t.co/PS4PDAWI24 — lisa everage (@leverage116) May 11, 2020

It’s crazy how many LOL funny moments Jerry Stiller had on Seinfeld. On such a huge hit show with such a great cast, he stood out every single time he was on screen. He was perfect. RIP pic.twitter.com/CWk4XEAwZU — Zack (@zrich529) May 11, 2020

People were calling Stiller one of the greatest voices comedy has ever had, something that would be hard to argue with.

Arthur Spooner one of the funniest characters in tv history🙏🏻 https://t.co/zaxoTB8VrK — Chandler Jenkins (@TheSauce23) May 11, 2020

Damn RIP Jerry Stiller, so many iconic characters and roles. Definitely gonna binge some Seinfeld clips today — Whole Wheat Bread (@bread_whole) May 11, 2020

Rewatching Seinfeld and The Kings Of Queens. Jerry Stiller made those shows go from amazing to 🐐 tier — Tom (@JETZO_10) May 11, 2020

And many sent their love and condolences to Stiller’s family, including Ben.

There's a lot of roles I loved him in, but I'm mostly just sad for the Stiller family, because they lost a loved one. Jerry Stiller will be missed. #RIPJerryStiller — Gemini Jones, at peace with themself. (@CoveyWrites) May 11, 2020

This one hurts personally. I can’t tell you how many movies and shows I’ve seen with this great man in. @RedHourBen my condolences go out to you and your family. 😔 https://t.co/ffW81TO9UC — Jeff (@jonniefive313) May 11, 2020

One thing is clear from the outpouring of love: Stiller was a beloved actor and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time.