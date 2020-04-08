Bernie Speaks Out After Dropping Out Of Election

Scott Eisen/Getty

Ending a long primary race, Bernie Sanders has officially announces that he’s suspending his campaign for president

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced today that he’s ending his bid for president. The democratic socialist leaving the race makes Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to run against President Donald Trump.

In his address earlier today, Sanders acknowledged that his path to victory “was next to impossible” and led him to believe it was best that he leave the race and throw his support behind Biden, who has beaten Sanders in the last several primary races. Sanders called the decision to drop out “difficult and painful.”

Breaking News: Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the presidential race. Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee against President Trump. https://t.co/cHLbP2FBfy — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders: “Not only are we winning the struggle ideologically, we are also winning it generationally.” “The future of this country is with our ideas.” https://t.co/bpsDu5PxTc pic.twitter.com/Gy8ujjBVFD — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

Sanders now plans to work with Biden, who he referred to as a “decent man,” to “move our progressive ideas forward” and “then together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump.”

He thanked his supporters for propelling his second run for president. “I want to express to each of you my deep gratitude for helping to create an unprecedented grassroots political campaign, that has had a profound impact in changing our nation,” he said.

“Together we have transformed the American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become and taking this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and economic justice.”

Citing the threat of another Trump presidency, Sanders called for unity. “While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions,” Sanders said. “Then together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Sanders’ exit from the race, in which the final two candidates were both white men over the age of 75, marks the end of a primary that once boasted a diverse group of potential nominees including Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and several others. Hopefully, Biden will select one of those former candidates as his VP and further unify various factions of the democratic party toward victory in November.