Joe Biden’s Campaign Rejects Donation From Louis CK

Louis CK made the maximum donation in early March

The Joe Biden campaign made the decision to refund a campaign contribution from disgraced comic Louis CK, likely due to the fact that associating in any way with a man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women isn’t a good look.

The donation was the maximum permitted amount of $2,800. According to Federal Election Commission records, Louis CK made the donation immediately after Super Tuesday made it clear Biden would likely be the Democratic nominee in November. The donation was made under the name Louis Szekely, CK’s real name.

You'd think Louis Ck would realize that the political damage his donation would inflict on the Biden campaign far outweighs the value of $2,800 https://t.co/GPWpAbN6WK — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 23, 2020

A representative for Biden told the AP that the contribution has been refunded, and will be reflected in their financial report for May.

Back in 2017, Louis CK admitted via lame statement there was truth to the accusations and disturbing stories surrounding his penchant for forcing women to watch him masturbate inside locked hotel rooms:

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my (penis) without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your (penis) isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.

“I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it.”

He’s since tried to resurrect his comedy career with surprise stand-up performances and a recently filmed stand-up special because powerful white men who do bad things typically get a redemption arc.

The Biden campaign can’t really afford to be associated with a sexual deviant right now, so it’s not surprising that they’re vetting donations in general. Presidential campaigns typically vet who donates to their campaigns and often return contributions from figures who could pose a problem.

Louis CK did not immediately respond to the AP requesting comment, and a publicist who once represented him also did not immediately respond.