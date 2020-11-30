Biden Announces First-Ever All-Female White House Communications Team

KamalaHarris/Twitter

For the first time ever, the White House communications team will be staffed entirely with women

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are working hard to make their transition into the White House, and that includes making announcements about who they’ve chosen to fill cabinet seats, important advisory roles, and vital teams used to conduct the business of the President and Vice President. The latest announcement came over the weekend, when the Biden-Harris transition team announced the President-elect’s picks for his communications team — and for the first time ever, all the positions on that team will be filled by women.

A White House press release described the team as “diverse, experienced, and talented,” and we could not agree more.

There’s Kate Bedingfield in the role of White House Communication Director. She served under the Obama administration, working as then-Vice President Biden’s communications director, so it’s clear she’s a trusted ally to the president-elect. Serving as the White House Press Secretary will be Jen Psaki, who held a number of senior communications roles under the Obama administration.

I’m unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for @joebiden. Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to 1/ — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) November 29, 2020

The team is rounded out with Elizabeth Alexander, who was Biden’s press secretary during his time as Vice President; Ashley Etienne, who has worked as Nancy Pelosi’s communications director; Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked as a political analyst for MSNBC and as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org; Symone Sanders, a former CNN political commentator who has worked on Bernie Sanders’ political campaigns; and Pili Tobar, an immigration activist who most recently served as the Deputy Director for America’s Voice.

So happy and honored to have the opportunity to serve as White House Deputy Communications Director with this amazing team of women! @KBeds @SymoneDSanders @jrpsaki @K_JeanPierre @EAlexander332 @AshleyEtienne09 https://t.co/RTHt6eaPij — Pili Tobar (@pilitobar87) November 29, 2020

In the announcement, both Biden and Harris stressed the importance of a White House communications team that Americans trust to tell them the truth.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House. I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Biden said. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Our country is facing unprecedented challenges and to overcome them we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people. This experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will do just that.https://t.co/uym5h93UUZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 29, 2020

Harris added, “Our country is facing unprecedented challenges–from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice. To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that. These communications professionals express our commitment to building a White House that reflects the very best of our nation.”