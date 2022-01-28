The Bidens Just Welcomed A New Pet To The White House: Willow The Cat

White House

The Bidens have finally welcomed their long-awaited pet cat to the White House, and she’s a purrfectly adorable gray-and-white tabby named Willow

Anybody who’s been following the Bidens as they’ve settled into the White House knows that the family is full of animal lovers. When they first moved in after Joe Biden’s inauguration, they brought their two German shepherds, Champ and Major. Since becoming the President and First Lady, they’ve adopted another German shepherd named Commander. And now, the Bidens are expanding their animal brood once again, with the addition of an adorable cat named Willow.

Dr. Jill Biden has been open about wanting to adopt a cat ever since she moved into the White House, and now it’s finally happened. Willow is two years old, with short, gray-and-white fur and green eyes. She looks like she’s ready to run the show at Pennsylvania Avenue, as cats tend to do.

“The First Lady named Willow after her hometown, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania,” Michael LaRosa, Dr. Biden’s press secretary, said in a statement. He also explained how the First Lady actually met Willow two years ago during a campaign stop.

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” he said. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”

According to LaRosa, Willow has settled right into her new home, thanks to some fun toys and a lot of love.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” he said.

Rumors about Willow’s arrival have been swirling ever since Dr. Jill talked about wanting a cat while on the campaign trail in 2020. “I’d love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house,” she said at the time. It truly sounds like things were meant to be, considering how she and Willow met during a campaign stop.

Willow is one of many, many presidential pets, but she’s the first cat to call the White House home since the George W. Bush administration, when the family adopted a cat named India in 2009.