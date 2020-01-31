Billy Porter Brings ‘Fierce Vibes’ To Sesame Street With His Famed Tuxedo Gown

Sesame Street/Facebook

Billy Porter is having a moment right now, and it’s about to get even bigger and better

If you’re not already on the Billy Porter fan train, get ready to be. The Pose star is having a serious moment, and it’s about to get even better after it was announced he’ll bring all of his fierceness to guest star on an upcoming episode of Sesame Street.

Sesame Street made the announcement in a social media post that featured Porter on the iconic set, dressed in his equally iconic tuxedo gown that he first wore for the Met Gala last year. Suffice it to say, the photos are [fire emoji].

“Billy Porter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street,” read the caption alongside some amazing photos of Porter in his stunning outfit and Elmo being, well, Elmo.

I mean. Have you ever seen anything so regal on the set of Sesame Street? Porter owns that gown and he knows it and now all of Sesame Street knows it.

The photos posted online also showed Porter getting cozy with some of the show’s star Muppets.

And of course he dropped by Big Bird’s nest to say hello, because when in Sesame Street, you do as the Muppets do.

Porter’s appearance on the show brings a fierce energy, yes, but more importantly, it brings some serious LGBTQ+ representation to Sesame Street, which has been making a concerted effort to diversify its cast and guest stars in recent years. Headlines praised the addition of diverse new characters, like one who’s in foster care, and a muppet whose parents suffer from substance abuse problems. Sesame Street has also been working hard on reaching new parts of the world, like with a show produced in Arabic that’s aimed at refugee kids. And the show’s “Anyone Can Play” song was aimed at nonbinary and gender-nonconforming kids with lines like “some boys like to play dolls” and featured Grover wearing a very cute purple dress.

And for Pride Week in 2017, Sesame Street published this iconic photo.

Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes, and colors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3uzD5XwUu — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 23, 2017

Billy Porter is such a perfect choice for bringing more LGBTQ+ representation to the show, because the man is seriously on fire right now. He’s risen to A-list status in recent years for his role as Pray Tell in FX’s LGBT ballroom drama Pose, and he’s almost equally well known for the extravagant gowns and outfits he wears during public appearances. His fabulous fringed hat that he wore to the Grammy Awards just last weekend became an instant online sensation (and a meme).

Me: I hate drama Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

Can we just have Billy Porter appearing in all the things? Please? Thank you.