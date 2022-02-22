Bindi Irwin opened up in a sweet message to her late dad on his birthday

Losing a parent young and then raising a child who will never get to know them is incredibly hard. But while celebrating their life and keeping their legacy alive is important, it also means means having to tap into some painful grief.

But Bindi Irwin is not afraid to do that. Yesterday, the new mom, conservationist, and TV personality, shared a sweet birthday message honoring the her late dad, Steve Irwin, whose footsteps she is following.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” she wrote. “Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.”

The image she shared with the message is a gorgeously candid photo of her and Steve on location, as he shows her a snake. Of course there isn’t a trace of fear on her sweet little face as she learns to be passionate about nature and the living world with her dad.

Bindi has always been very open about her simultaneous journey of grief and motherhood. After giving birth to her little girl Grace Warrior in march 2021, she mentioned several times how she fights to keep their connection strong despite his tragic accident 16 years ago, when he was impaled by a stingray barb while filming a nature program.

Bindi was just eight years old when her father was killed.

She also often cites her family’s closeness and strength, and how her father is “always with us,” as she recently did on the Kelly Clarkson show.

She also recently honored her mother with a similar birthday message just five weeks ago.

“My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. Thank you for always being there for us,” she wrote. “Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

Here’s to Bindi’s beautiful daughter Grace Warrior growing up to be as loving and adventurous as her parents and grand parents.