Bindi Irwin Says Animals Flock To Her Daughter: It’s ‘Steve All Over’

Bindi Irwin says her daughter has the same animal magnetism that her late father Steve Irwin did

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are raising their 10-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, to follow in the family’s animal-loving, pro-conservation footsteps, but Bindi recently shared how she didn’t realize just how much her daughter would inhabit her late father Steve Irwin’s spirit. Like, is literally the animal whisperer the way Steve was.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bindi and her mom Terri Irwin remarked on how the youngest Irwin member is carrying on her grandfather’s legacy.

“I think she’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Bindi’s mom Terri shared. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting.”

“Oh my word, the koalas … literally climb out of their trees to come see her,” Bindi says of their visits to the Australia Zoo.

Bindi says they have to be careful around the koalas, however, because of their claws. Though this doesn’t stop little Grace from reaching towards them. She’s a true “risk-taker,” her mom says, to which grandma Terri adds, “Yes. So that’s Steve all over.”

For now, Bindi is becoming BFF with some gentler species.

“Her best friend is an Aldabra tortoise,” Bindi joked. “His name is Igloo and, no joke, he comes up to here on me, like up to my waist. He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you’re a tortoise, you can’t really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head.”

“They love each other! It’s the funniest thing you’ve ever seen. I love that my daughter’s best friend is a tortoise,” Bindi added.

We love to see Steve’s legacy living on in his granddaughter.