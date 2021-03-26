Bindi Irwin Honors Her Dad’s Legacy With Newborn Daughter’s Name

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin’s baby girl was born Thursday, March 25 and OMG she’s adorable

Bindi Irwin is a mommy! The beloved daughter of legendary Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006, delivered her baby girl on Thursday. And while she’s shared most of her sweet pregnancy journey with the world, the sweetest part is undoubtedly the baby’s name. Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell honored her dad with a nod to his legacy as a conservationist.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” Bindi writes in an Instagram post announcing her daughter’s birth. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

The baby’s name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, and the name has a lovely story behind it.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Irwin writes. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Bindi, who is a conservationist and zoo operator at the Australia Zoo along with her mom, Terri, and brother Robert, first announced she and Chandler were expecting back in August 2020. She shared a sweet photo where she and Powell were holding a teeny tiny “Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors” shirt.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Irwin and Powell were married at the zoo last March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding was broadcast on their Animal Planet show, Crikey! It’s The Irwins (which is just the cutest, most soothing family show in existence). The couple had originally planned a big affair at the zoo with Powell’s family flying in to Australia from Florida, but they ended up having a very small ceremony and celebration due to the global shutdowns at the time.

Little Grace Warrior was born on their first wedding anniversary and OMG, how perfect. Whew, is it dusty in here? Ever since little Bindi delivered her own heartbreaking, public eulogy for her dad after he died, she’s kind of been taken under the wing of everyone who ever loved him — colleagues, friends, and fans around the world. It’s so lovely to see her living her best life.

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” Irwin concluded her post. “She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”