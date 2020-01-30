Blake Lively Totes Around A Breast Pump While Promoting Her Latest Movie

BLAKE LIVELY/INSTAGRAM and Jackson Lee/Getty

Blake Lively, who welcomed her third daughter in the fall, is proud of the fact she is pumping her breast milk

Blake Lively is like any other working mom with a breastfed baby — her pump is basically her best accessory. Only unlike the majority of moms in the workforce, the former Gossip Girl star is pumping her liquid gold on swanky movie sets, while backstage at talk shows, and in exclusive co-working spaces. While on the press circuit promoting her upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section, the third-time mom showed off the pretty fancy (and extremely large) breast pump that she’s carting around during her working mama duties.

In an Instagram story, Lively, 32, shared the photo of her Medela Medical grade pump during a pitstop at The Wing, a female co-working space with locations in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and London. She added an illustration of a woman’s muscles flexed with the word “mom” tattooed on the arm, basically insinuating that moms are superheroes. She also labeled her pic “PUMP” and “PUMPS” — showing off her painfully chic footwear as well.

In case you are curious just how much it would cost to purchase the star’s breast pump, be prepared for your jaw to drop. The top-of-the-line and state-of-the-art model she uses appears to be the Medela Symphony Breast Pump — and it retails for over $2,000. But keep in mind, hospital grade pumps are usually available to rent as well, for a monthly fee.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds announced in October that they had welcomed their third daughter, joining their two other girls, Inez, 3, and James, 5. The extremely private couple used it as an opportunity to attract attention to a greater cause — because that’s how they roll and why the world adores them.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

“I love B.C.,” he wrote in a tweet featuring a photo of Blake, Ryan, and their new daughter. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano”

During her appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Lively confessed adding a third daughter to the tribe has been pretty intense. “It’s like going from two to 3,000,” she told Michael Strahan. “[We] have so many children. It’s pretty [crazy]. We’re outnumbered. It’s a lot. People say that from two to three, it’s the same, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy. But I’m here!”

The Rhythm Section, which hits theaters Friday, January 31, finds Lively as a revenge-seeking woman whose family was killed in a plane crash. Also starring in the thriller, directed by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Reed Morano, is Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.