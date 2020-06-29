Blue Ivy Carter Won Her First BET Award Last Night

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Blue Ivy is proving she’s a powerhouse ready to follow in her parents’ footsteps

If there’s anyone in the entire entertainment industry to watch, it’s Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé and Jay Z have never been shy about their plans to build a music dynasty, and it seems like that’s exactly what’s happening, with their eight-year-old daughter leading the way. At last night’s BET Awards, Blue took home her first-ever trophy, and we’re already pretty certain it’s not going to be her last.

Blue Ivy nabbed an award that she shares with her mom, Nigerian artist WizKid, and Saint Jhn for the single they all co-wrote for Beyoncé’s last album: “Brown Skin Girl.” Particularly in the time we’re in, when the United States is reckoning with its racism like never before, it’s incredible that the song is getting the recognition it deserves — it’s truly an anthem in celebration of Black and Brown bodies. In addition to co-writing the track, Blue made her singing debut in its opening and closing verses, and if you ask us, she made the song.

But that’s not all about Blue Ivy’s family that made headlines after this year’s virtual BET Awards ceremony. At the show, Beyoncé was presented with the Humanitarian Award for her work to advance social causes — and especially the work of her BeyGOOD initiative, which has tackled projects like creating scholarships, partnering with UNICEF to bring clean water to communities in Burundi, and deploying mobile coronavirus testing to Houston’s Black communities.

After being presented with the award by First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé gave a pre-recorded acceptance speech that was really all about the world we need to keep building so kids like Blue Ivy can have the futures they deserve.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me and marching for change,” she said. “Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain.”

Beyoncé continued, “Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together, continue to fight for each other and lift each other up. Because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections and primaries happening in states across the country. We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does. So please continue to be the change you want to see.”

So about that Beyoncé-Jay Z-Blue Ivy dynasty? We think the world is ready for it.