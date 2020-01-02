Journalists Mock Blue Ivy’s Appearance In Cruel Tweets

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, was mocked on Twitter for her appearance by both a Vanity Fair film critic and Harper’s journalist

Because people are the worst and not everyone abides by what we consider common decency, there are actually humans out in the world mocking children for the way they look — and no, we aren’t just talking about the President of the United States. Some deeply disturbing tweets from both a Vanity Fair critic and Harper’s editor bashing Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy are going viral, and they will make your blood boil.

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion shared a super sweet New Year’s Eve photo of herself posing with mother-daughter duo Bey and Blue.

“I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her,” wrote K. Austin Collins, a male film critic at Vanity Fair, in a since-deleted tweet.

“Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way…I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!” replied Violet Lucca, web editor for Harper’s.

In case anyone is confused about why people are upset @melvillmatic insults Blue Ivy (a child!) & then @unbuttonmyeyes replies with a crack about plastic surgery. Now he works for @VanityFair & she works @Harpers in case you ever wondered about media influence & misogynoir pic.twitter.com/RqwTPWVvpX — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) January 1, 2020

The online bullies immediately got ripped a new one for their inappropriate comments, pointing out the plethora of wrongness ranging from racism to the fact that Blue Ivy is just seven years old.

It's not a bad joke. It's a sad, disgusting & irresponsible comment. U can be using your platform & voice for so much more and this is how you use it: to demean a child. Hateful words have meaning that will penetrate deeper than your apology. — Tracee Loran (@traceeloran) January 2, 2020

That people are either making bad jokes or writing defensive threads about the looks of seven-year-old Blue Ivy should tell you just how punishing beauty is on women and girls — khanya (@kublakhanya) January 2, 2020

The racist and misogynistic tweets about Blue Ivy made by the Black male reporter and the White female reporter reminds me of a long quote from bell hooks. She said, "White women and Black men have it both ways. They can act as oppressor or be oppressed.

1/5 — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) January 2, 2020

After deleting their tweets, both journalists apologized. “I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better,” Collins tweeted. He also responded to one of the people who pointed out how crappy his comment really was, “No, you’re right. Poor form on my end. Thanks all for calling it out.”

I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better. — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) January 2, 2020

Lucca (sort of) apologized, admitting that her comments were “petty,” but undeserving of the slack. “Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up,” she responded to a Twitter user, adding “children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist.”

I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do. — Violet Lucca (@unbuttonmyeyes) January 2, 2020

Later, she added “I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do.”

Despite their apologies, many are still demanding that both journalists be released from their respective publications.

@Harpers this is disgusting pls — Vuvu (@Vuvuyonce) January 2, 2020

@Harpers it's in your best interest to do something about this employee — Ray|LetItBey| (@glorihrious) January 2, 2020

@NewYorker @VanityFair What say you about your writer disrespecting a black CHILD, Blue Ivy? I'm pretty sure that you won't be able to book @Beyonce , Jay or @solangeknowles with such a reckless person on staff/payroll. Inquiring want to know, what you gonna do? pic.twitter.com/hc1WC2gGdF — N.O.L.A. Darling (@Sassy5zphi) January 2, 2020

Blue Ivy is gorgeous @unbuttonmyeyes @melvillmatic are clearly miserable and contribute to this societies disgusting standard of beauty. Fire them! @harpersbazaarus @VanityFair — April (@April_O88) January 2, 2020

Never, ever mock the appearance of a child — like never, ever. While mocking or trash-talking anyone for the way they look is bad enough, nit-picking the appearance of a minor is simply next-level awful, period. We wonder why children develop eating disorders and are getting plastic surgery procedures younger and younger, when this is the sort of behavior that adults (who should know better) partake in? It’s 2020, and we have got to do better than this.