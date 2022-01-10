Co-Stars Speak Out About Bob Saget’s Death: ‘I Am Broken. I Am Gutted.’

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bob Saget’s many co-stars are speaking out after news broke that the ‘Full House’ star had died unexpectedly at age 65

Bob Saget, the sometimes raunchy comedian perhaps best known for his most wholesome role, as America’s dad on Full House, has died. Law enforcement announced that the 65-year-old star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room just hours after performing standup in Jacksonville. While authorities still don’t know what caused his death, they have said that they don’t suspect foul play and that there was no evidence of drug use in the room.

The news spread rapidly Sunday night as fans across generations mourned an actor whose career touched so many. But some of the most heartwarming — and gutwrenching — tributes have come from Saget’s past co-stars, whose devastated words are only testament to how beloved the actor truly was.

One of the most emotional tributes came from John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse alongside Saget on Full House.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” he wrote. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Dave Coulier, who played Saget’s onscreen brother on the show, also shared his own feelings of sadness and disbelief after the sudden loss.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

It wasn’t long before other co-stars, including Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Dennings, and more shared tributes of their own.

Even the notoriously private Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen released a statement early Monday.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the sisters wrote. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Saget’s family released a statement late Sunday confirming the news reports that he had died.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” they wrote. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget’s family asked for privacy, but also invited the late actor’s many fans to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”