Husband Saves Wife From Rabid Bobcat, Holds Animal Above Head Like Simba

You have to see to believe this video of a man saving his wife from a bobcat attack

This now-viral video starts out innocently enough. A man in North Carolina is caught on his outdoor camera saying good morning to one of his neighbors as they jog by. He sets his morning coffee down, casually looks at his car and proclaims it needs a wash. Then shit goes south real quick-like when his wife appears in the video carrying an animal kennel in her hands and immediately begins screaming. It turns out she’s being attacked by a freaking bobcat and her husband is not having it.

There is a lot packed into this 45-second video that I have now watched with my own eyeballs 470 times. The husband, upon hearing his wife’s plea for help, launches into action like a taller version of Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. He runs around his car to where she is at and, you can’t see him for a second, comes out the other side with the bobcat above his head.

This was a wild 46 seconds pic.twitter.com/jIHQg0G4qU — Sada (@Evi3Zamora) April 15, 2021

That’s right. He grabbed the offending bobcat, held it press-up style like a pair of dumbbells over his head (presumably whispering to it that it chose the wrong fucking family), and hurls it across his yard.

The neighbor he said “hi” to moments earlier doubles back and, in a panic, begins chasing it back towards the house while the husband screams that it is, in fact, a bobcat and that he’ll “shoot that fucker,” if he gets his mitts back on it. He is not being tongue-in-cheek here, folks — the man actually pulls a gun from his holster and begins chasing after the bobcat with it.

sometimes you gotta yeet a bobcat pic.twitter.com/RVgcMJ5t0Q — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 15, 2021

“Watch out. Watch out,” the man screams into the abyss, warning everyone in a five-mile radius that “a bobcat attacked my wife.”

The bobcat either manages to escape or turns around and pleads with the man for his life, explaining he wasn’t actually trying to attack his wife, but rather, the bobcat was trying to get at the animal she was holding inside the kennel because that’s what it was born to do. No one will ever know because the video shuts off and we’re all just left staring at our screens with bated breath.

thought about it all night and I’ve decided the best part of the bobcat video is when it loops back around and you hear his pleasant “Good morning!” https://t.co/fN8DyfMmT9 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 16, 2021

The Twitter user who posted the video did send another tweet that said, “Lmao ok i just learned that this mans name is ‘Happy’and he quote ‘shot that fucker’ it was rabid,” but there is no confirmation that this is the actual end of the story.

The details are a little murky, but Pender County Sheriff’s Office did confirm that the bobcat in the video tested positive for rabies and had been shot. By who? Unclear.

I've now watched this bobcat video 3,268,101 times. https://t.co/W3AU5SG5J4 — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) April 16, 2021

According to Sciencing, bobcats tend to be shy and avoid people but they can become aggressive, “and bobcats with rabies can attack humans.”

According to the mag, “bobcats with rabies tend to have erratic behavior, be lethargic and foam at the mouth. Anyone who sees a bobcat behaving strangely should contact the local animal control department,” that is, unless you’re an enraged husband in which case you just hold it angrily above your head and chuck it across your lawn.

Here’s hoping the man and his wife had a much less hectic afternoon.