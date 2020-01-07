13-Year-Old’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Cover On ‘AGT’ Gets Immediate Golden Buzzer

NBC

13-year-old Angelina Jordan’s stripped down version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” on America’s Got Talent goes viral

America’s Got Talent is a great show for discovering dudes who swallow swords and dance troupes who move in perfect synchrony, and that’s all fine and dandy, but call us when you discover the next Grace VanderWall, you know? Following in the footsteps of preternaturally gifted teens before her, the newest AGT act that everyone is buzzing about is 13-year-old Angelina Jordan from Norway and her acoustic version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Angelina was one of the first acts in the new America’s Got Talent: The Champions season and said she’d been “waiting ten years” to sing for Simon Cowell. After her performance, judge Heidi Klum (who recently replaced Gabrielle Union after she was unceremoniuosly dropped from the program for speaking out about the reportedly toxic culture at AGT), hit the Golden Buzzer and sent her straight to the finals.

“Everything about tonight felt like it came from you,” Cowell said after her performance. “The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it. I’ve never heard that song in that version before. Seriously, this was an amazing performance.”

And the good people of the internet agreed.

I've never heard of Angelina Jordan before, but dear god. That was one of the most beautiful performances I have ever heard. Take a bow, young lady @angelinajordanA #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/vMwyuF8ZIv — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 7, 2020

I have been following Angelina Jordan since he's five years old she just got the gold star on AGT thank God thank you Simon this is a star is born — Jsg03 (@JoyceGr35598905) January 7, 2020

If you didn't see this last night, do your self a favor and watch it ALL THE WAY THRU. Her voice will touch every emotion that you can have. https://t.co/XSKHWfiKxu — MARTHA WISE (@wrcrossing) January 7, 2020

Angelina Jordan will be the winner I never thought that song could be rearranged better than Freddy himself and that speaks a lot. Freddy would be applauding her. It's over I always pick the winner. LOL but true never been wrong — RobPreston (@RobPres90227553) January 7, 2020

On Instagram, Jordan identifies as a “jazz singer” though we think she could change that to say, oh, I dunno, “child prodigy,” “vocal maestro,” “genius”? Take your pick. She got the moniker when she won Norway’s Got Talent in 2014 when she was seven (!) and sang mostly jazz standards like “Gloomy Sunday” and “Fly Me to the Moon”.

Even though AGT is supposed to help discover new talent, Jordan already has over 68,000 Instagram follower where she regularly posts acapella vocal performances. It’s hard to wrap my head around that fact that she’s only 13. If I heard the voice in the below video in some jazz bar, I’d think a seasoned pro who’d experienced some shit in life was singing. She’s like the love-child of Amy Winehouse, Lana Del Rey, and dare we say, Evanescence? Just a hint?

As for Angelina and her big AGT feat, she simply said after the performance, “I don’t have any words to describe how amazing it feels. Thank you so much. I love you guys.”

Brb while we go watch this performance one more time.