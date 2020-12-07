Kerry Washington Talks Books With The Scary Mommy Book Club

Celebs talk about their favorite books in Scary Mommy Book Club’s new “Booked”

If you could hang out with any author, living or dead, who would it be? Are there any children’s books that don’t melt your brain? On the eve of the release date of Netflix’s The Prom, Kerry Washington talks books and our shared love for Glennon Doyle for Scary Mommy Book Club’s new “Booked.”

Washington also talked to with Scary Mommy about momming during an election year, COVID, and what everyone’s holiday plans should be (hint, hint — stay home!)