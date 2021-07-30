These Booster Seat Requirements Are Vital For Parents Looking To Make The Switchover

Cavan Images/Getty

Booster seat requirements are worth Googling if you have a child between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, as parents typically use a booster seat for kids who’ve outgrown their car seats. In fact, it’s always important to keep tabs on booster seat requirements. They exist to help your kids stay safe in the car, which every parent should be concerned about — according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.

As you begin looking into the appropriate safety restraint system, you’ll find that experts view car seats for kids as being slightly safer than booster seats. So, if your child is happy in their car seat, don’t stress about making the change unless they’re quickly outgrowing it. Keeping tabs on your child’s height and weight will give a reasonable estimate on when the search should begin. Of course, it’s also good to run any changes by your child’s pediatrician.

What are the booster seat height and weight requirements?

Usually, requirements are set based on age, height, and weight. On average, children at or above the height of 4 feet 9 inches and over 40 pounds are ready to start using one. This is because, around that height, your car’s seat belt will be in proper placement. Without a booster, the belt’s positioning won’t offer secure protection in case of an accident or crash.

Requirements have changed when it comes to when you make the switch-over. Having a younger child in a back-facing seat is now recommended until a child is four, which may be difficult for some parents. While it may be OK to switch over to forward-facing just a little before that, you should double-check your child’s growth milestones with their pediatrician to make 100 percent sure they’re ready.

Children between the ages of four and seven will be safest in a car seat facing forward. While some parents and/or pediatricians may fit kids for a booster seat before the age of eight, a lot of that depends on your child’s behavior. Kids who meet the physical requirements, know about car safety, and follow the rules when it comes to being strapped in a vehicle may be ready to use a booster sooner than the age of eight. (Again, we can’t stress enough that this is always a conversation you should have with your child’s pediatrician.)

The proper age group for kids to start is generally “school age.” If your child is in preschool or kindergarten, this shouldn’t be a priority just yet.

Can a 4-year-old sit in a booster seat?

It’s vital never to put your child in a seat they’re not ready for. Often, children who are six or seven may feel like it’s too babyish to use a car seat — especially if their friends have already switched over to a booster. That can be a tough conversation for parents to have, but you should reiterate that every family will make the safest choice for their own situation. Kids are built differently and will hit these milestones at different times.

Height, weight, and age play a big part in the decision. But when trying to figure out what seating arrangement is best for your child who falls in between age requirements, you have to focus on maturity. Car safety is a big deal, and it’s something your child will need to take seriously. If your child plays with the buckle, squirms, or refuses to follow the proper technique, they may not be ready for a booster seat.

What’s the difference between a car seat and a booster seat?

Car seats and booster seats have the same general purpose but plenty of differences. One of the biggest is the buckle. On a standard child’s car seat, there’s usually a five-point harness buckling system to help keep kids secure. The five-point harness is said to be one of the safest options since it helps position kids to be in the best position should a crash occur. Booster seat requirements focus on height and weight for a reason — and that’s largely due to the way the belt buckling system on a standard car is set up. Here’s a quick overview of booster seat types:

Booster Seat with High Back : This booster seat is designed to boost the child’s height so the seat belt fits safely and securely. Since it also offers head and neck support, it’s particularly well-suited for vehicles without headrests or high seatbacks.

: This booster seat is designed to boost the child’s height so the seat belt fits safely and securely. Since it also offers head and neck support, it’s particularly well-suited for vehicles without headrests or high seatbacks. Backless Booster Seat : This booster seat is also designed to boost the child’s height so the seat belt fits safely and securely. Since it does not offer head or neck support, it’s better suited for vehicles with headrests.

: This booster seat is also designed to boost the child’s height so the seat belt fits safely and securely. Since it does not offer head or neck support, it’s better suited for vehicles with headrests. Combination Seat : A car seat that transitions from forward-facing with a harness into a booster, this style is meant to “grow” with your child.

: A car seat that transitions from forward-facing with a harness into a booster, this style is meant to “grow” with your child. All-in-One Seat: This is pretty much what it sounds like! This car seat starts as a rear-facing seat with a harness and tether but can transition to forward-facing with a harness and tether and then, ultimately, to a booster seat as your child grows.

Should you get a high back booster or a backless booster?

If you need to choose between which seat to get, a booster with a high back is the one you’ll want to select. That’s because this type of booster seat will help children maintain a slightly better posture. It can be tricky getting kids not to wiggle and squirm around while in the car, but both of these will make their seating and positioning much less safe should an accident occur. Make sure you always go over booster seat etiquette before any long trip so that they know how important it is to stay aligned.

A backless booster is seen as a more traditional model. If you have an age gap between kids, you may have used a backless booster for your first. These seats only offer a higher cushion to help kids have their seat belt reach their lap and above their shoulder.

Bottom line? You must choose a car or booster seat based on your child’s age and size that also fits your vehicle, and use it every time your child is in the car. Make sure you refer to the seat manufacturer’s instructions and carefully read through the owner’s manual on how to utilize the seat belt or lower anchors and tethers while installing the seat.

What is the correct positioning for a booster seat?

It may be a good idea to buy a booster seat to physically see if your child is ready for it yet. If not, you can store it away until the time is ready.

When your child is in a booster, make sure to position the lap belt around the area of their hip bones/across their upper thigh area. The shoulder belt should be “snug across the shoulder and chest,” per NHTSA. Children should be at least 40 pounds before attempting to switch over, but that’s the minimum.

Do booster seat requirements differ by state?

While it’s generally safe for everyone to follow the age, weight, and height requirements for booster seats, you should always cross-reference those requirements against any laws or requirements where you live. One way to do so is to look into the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) page for more information. They have access to straightforward guidelines by state so that you can guarantee that you’re on top of child car safety rules and regulations.