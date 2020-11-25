UK Prime Minister Assures Kids That Santa Will Still Come Despite COVID

Sven Hansche/EyeEm/Getty

Johnson took the time to let the boy know Santa is, in fact, coming this year

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making sure kids — one in particular — know that despite the global pandemic happening and new lockdown measures in place in parts of the UK, that Father Christmas (aka Santa Claus) will be making his rounds this year.

Eight-year-old Monti wrote to Johnson with a sweet note about Santa and whether it would be safe for him to deliver toys this year. He shared it on social media saying, “Monti (aged 8) asked me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year. I’ve had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas!”

Regardless of your thoughts on Johnson himself, he shared Monti’s hand-written letter and it’s such an adorable, thoughtful gesture, and one that’s probably on the minds of lots of kids this year. “If we leave hand sanitiser by the cookies can he come?” Monti asked. “Or will he wash his hands? ‘I understand you are very busy but can you and the scientists please talk about this.”

Johnson took the time to respond to the little boy, saying in part, “Dear Monti, many thanks for your letter which raises the very important question of whether Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year in spite of coronavirus. Just to make sure, I have put in a call to the North Pole and I can tell you Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as are Rudolph and all of the other reindeer,” he wrote. “I’ve had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas.”

He went on to assure Monti that he’s consulted with top experts to make sure all is safe and that kids will be receiving presents if they’re on the “Nice” list this year. “The chief medical officer has asked me to tell you that, provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there are no risks to your health or his.” Bless.

Johnson also reminded Monti that continuing to implement safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus will help all involved. “Leaving hand sanitiser by the cookies is an excellent idea to help prevent the spread of the virus,” he wrote, “and using it yourself, and washing your hands regularly, is exactly the kind of thing which will get you and your friends on the nice list.”