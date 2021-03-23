Veteran Police Officer Among 10 Killed In Boulder Grocery Store Shooting

Boulder Police Dept/JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Boulder Police have released the identity of the officer killed in a mass shooting in a grocery store: Officer Eric Talley

There still haven’t been many details released about yesterday’s horrific mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. What we do know is that a suspect is in custody and 10 people were killed. Among them is one police officer, who has now been identified as Officer Eric Talley.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Talley was an 11-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, and Chief Maris Herold described him as “heroic” during a news conference at the scene of the shooting Monday night.

Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer's actions "heroic." — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

“He was the first on the scene, and he was fatally shot,” Herold said, visibly shaken and holding back tears throughout her statement. “My heart goes out to the victims of this incident. And I’m grateful to the police officers that responded. And I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley.”

How many press conferences like this does America have to see?



A visibly shaken Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold confirms 10 fatalities in the shooting today at King Sooper grocery store including one police officer, Eric Talley. pic.twitter.com/am8W0FNTcH — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) March 23, 2021

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty also spoke, saying, “He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut far too short.”

Officer Talley’s father, Homer Talley, released a statement describing his son as a loving husband and father.

Police Car Memorial in front of Boulder Police headquarters for fallen Officer Eric Talley who lost his life at a King Soopers mass shooting yesterday. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/PVxV2uNseL — AlanStedman7 (@AlanStedman7) March 23, 2021

“He took his job as a police officer very seriously,” Homer Talley wrote. “He had seven children. The youngest is 7 years old. He loved his kids and his family more than anything. He joined the police force when he was 40 years old. He was looking for a job to keep himself off the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ.”

On Twitter, a woman who identified herself as Officer Talley’s sister wrote, “My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar.”

Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar. pic.twitter.com/tgt2DxPsqz — Kirstin (@Roozersmom) March 23, 2021

Talley was the sixth officer to be killed in the line of duty in the Boulder Police Department’s history, and the first since 1994, according to the local newspaper, the Boulder Daily Camera. As his body was transported from the scene of the shooting to a local funeral home, it was escorted by a procession of emergency vehicles, as first responders lined the sides of Table Mesa Road, saluting.