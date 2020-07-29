Brad Pitt Is An Emmy Nominee For Playing Dr. Fauci On SNL

NBC

Brad Pitt’s hilarious spot as Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL has earned him an Emmy nomination

As the coronavirus pandemic has raged on for the last six months, we’ve gotten very few nice things. Among them is Brad Pitt’s hilarious and spot-on turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci on an episode of Saturday Night Live this past April. Now, Pitt is getting some very deserved recognition in the form of an Emmy nomination for the guest spot Fauci himself requested.

Yup. Fauci said during an interview this spring that he would like “Brad Pitt, of course” to play him on SNL.

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live." pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

And lucky for us, his wish was Pitt’s command.

“First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic e-mails,” he said, during his now award-nominated turn.

The sketch included Pitt’s Fauci’s reaction to President Trump saying we would have a vaccine “relatively soon.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase,” Pitt quipped. “Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

To the delight of Fauci fans everywhere, Pitt even gave a nod to the actual doctor himself at the end of the skit. “And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” Pitt said. “Thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families, for being on the front line.”

As far as Pitt’s Emmy competition, the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category includes two other SNL contributors: hosts Adam Driver and Eddie Murphy. There’s also Fred Willard, who passed away earlier this year, for Modern Family, Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Dev Patel for Modern Love.

Of course, the sketch earned serious praise from the good doctor. “I think he did great,” Fauci said of Pitt’s skill in impersonating him. He added, “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

I happen to fully agree and if our nation’s leadership had even half the smarts, wit, empathy, and unending patience of Dr. Fauci, we’d be in a much better place right now.