One Of Three Police Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Will Be Fired

Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison, one officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, will be fired

Breonna Taylor is one of the many Black lives lost at the hands of police officers. Since her death on March 12 during a no-knock warrant at the hands of three Louisville police officers, she has become one of the faces of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation. While the country has been demanding justice, little has been served up until now. On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, revealed that one of the three officers involved — Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison — will be fired from his job.

According to Fischer, LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder is initiating termination procedures.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” Fischer said in a statement.

Hankison’s termination letter was shared with local reporters, as well as posted to LMPD’s Twitter; and according to ABC News, he violated procedure when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment while executing the warrant.

“I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion,” Schroeder wrote. “Your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Please see the attached letter served to Detective Hankison this morning. We will have no additional statements on this matter. pic.twitter.com/XzAhEylEfk — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2020

“I have determined you violated Standard Operating Procedure … when your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor,” the letter stated.

Additionally, it states that he “violated Standard Operating Procedure Use of Deadly Force” as well, directed at an individual without knowing if they posed an immediate threat.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote. “I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion.”

Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family, pointed out that Hankison’s was long overdue.

“It’s about time and this is the poster child of the dirtiest of dirty cops and the most dangerous of dangerous cops,” he said. “I hope to God he’s never back to working our streets again.”

Earlier this week, Beyoncé penned an open letter to the Kentucky Attorney General, demanding for the justice Breonna and her family deserve.

“Three months have passed,” Beyoncé repeats three times in her letter, “yet LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers.

“Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired.

“Three months have passed — and Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice,” Beyoncé continues. “Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve. Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, their community, and the country to obtain justice for Breonna.”

Beyoncé also made three demands, including criminal charges brought against the three officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison; for the state of Kentucky to commit to transparency and the officers investigated and tried; and a state investigation into the police practices that led to Breonna’s death, as well as deaths of other unarmed Black people at the hands of police in Kentucky.

While the firing of Hankison is just a small step in achieving justice for Breonna Taylor, we are hopeful it is just the first.