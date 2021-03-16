Luke Newton Is Giving Us Sneak Peeks Of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Luke Newton/Instagram

Not me thirstily consuming every tiny scrap of Bridgerton content on the internet

The best thing about Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton? I mean, where to even begin? It’s a masterpiece of regency-era drama, romance, costumes and hot people. The worst thing about it? The fact that we’ve already watched the first season multiple times, and the second season isn’t out yet. But despair not, dear readers! If you, like me, enjoy sitting down with your coffee in the morning and wishing you had more Bridgerton to watch, I have something that might give you just a little bit of a pick-me-up: Behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Season 2, thanks to Luke Newton.

Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, took to Instagram with a gift for the fans of the show: A series of photos that are little sneak peeks into the filming of Season 2. The first photo shows him and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton, on horseback. That’s followed by a photo of Bailey and Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, in their full regency era costumes, looking like they’re goofing around on set. You love to see it.

The third slide is a video taken at the same time as the horseback shot. “The boys are back in town,” Newton captioned the images. And with that, this Tuesday is just a little brighter for every Bridgerton fan who’s been dying for more content.

Bridgerton was officially renewed for a second season in late January, and we already know that the story of Season 2 will focus on Lord Anthony in his quest to find a wife.

“It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think. [We will] be pushing boundaries every single way,” Bailey, who plays Anthony, told Entertainment Tonight in January. He added that he and the rest of the cast are “really excited to continue that story and now with millions of fans as well.”

He’s also recently opened up about being a gay actor playing a straight man in a very steamy, romantic role.

“I’m looking forward to gay actors playing gay parts, but for me it’s so important that everyone at home can see a bit of themselves on screen, to allow them to feel heard and seen, and also allow them to have aspirations,” he told the Evening Standard. “Good actors can do anything, and there’ll be amazing writers who are willing to write for everyone. If there are people who don’t have access to creating their own TV shows or telling the stories they want to tell, then absolutely, everyone has to make space for them. That’s not just to do with gender or sexuality. It’s to do with race, religion and everything else.”

There’s still no official release date for Bridgerton Season 2, but suffice it to say, we’re not-so-patiently waiting.