‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 To Include Meghan And Harry Storyline — And Even More Sex

Samir Hussein/WireImage, Netflix

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, gave ET the lowdown

Seriously, y’all. This is not a drill. Bridgerton, that Netflix period drama with the gorg costumes and drama dialed to 100, is prepared to come back stronger and harder for season 2. How so?

With. A. Meghan Markle. And. Prince Harry. Plotline.

Well, a similar plotline, but we won’t get too picky.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, offered viewers a sneak peek into next season.

“I really can’t say too much nor would you expect me to, but I guess what we do know absolutely is that they’re married now. It’s a new married life and they have the baby, so there are all the vagaries of what that is like for young people with a new baby,” she explained. “I mean Harry and Meghan, what’s it like when you have a new baby? How does it affect you when [you are] a young couple with a new baby?”

She continued, “I just think we’re going to see how Phoebe and Rege’s characters, Daphne and Simon, navigate being in love, very in lust still, but with a new baby in their lives. Having to navigate and negotiate that between each other, between their families, and between their wider social circles. Yeah, it’s going to be interesting… [And with Simon], how do you father when you haven’t even fathered [or had a father]?”

Andoh came to Entertainment Tonight with all the good goss.

Because she also let slip that the steamy love scenes are back, with no plans to let up.

“I think season two will be full steam ahead,” Andoh told the outlet.

ET also teased that next season will be a big one for Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton.

Bailey told Entertainment Tonight, “This is only the beginning. It’s just going to get more exciting, convoluted, and sexier.”

“That boy’s got to get hitched,” Andoh said with a laugh.

And those costumes? Expect even more over-the-top loveliness next season.

“Had the costume fitting last week,” said Andoh. “The costumes are ridiculous this season.”

Earlier this month, Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, uploaded some backstage snaps on Instagram — a little treat for fans of the show. The pics were a gallery of snapshots that offered those of with Bridgerton withdrawal a glimpse into the production of Season 2.

The photos show Newton and Jonathan Bailey, looking like a snack on horseback. The next photo in the gallery is of Bailey and Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, all dolled up and looking like Jane Austen centerfolds in their regency era costumes. The last snap is a video seemingly taken at the same time and location as the horseback shot.

“The boys are back in town,” Newton wrote.

We can’t wait.