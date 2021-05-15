A ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff All About Queen Charlotte’s Early Years Is Coming

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Fans will get to know a young Queen Charlotte in the spinoff

Bridgerton fans, rejoice! A spinoff is coming, and it’s all about Queen Charlotte.

Netflix and Shondaland announced the good news yesterday and said the focus of the spinoff will be “the origins of Queen Charlotte,” including her early days and love life. Golda Rosheuvel currently plays the queen in Bridgerton, but it’s not yet been announced who will star as young Charlotte in the spinoff.

All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

While fans see her marry King George III in the series, we don’t really get a sense of what she was like beforehand.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Netflix’s Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement.

Bajaria added, “Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Happy dance.

Queen Charlotte! — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) May 14, 2021

Wait, so there’s a Bridgerton spin-off coming too? About Queen Charlotte and Violet Bridgerton (The mama). I hear that (Side note- the story of Violet Bridgerton and Lord Bridgerton was a actually cute in the books) — Chantelle ن (@ChanteJae) May 15, 2021

The limited prequel series will also delve into the lives of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and everyone’s favorite Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) pre-Bridgeton.

Many of us spent the first season of the show closely watching the relationship unfold between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page). While Page will not be returning for Season 2, which is already in production, Netflix did, however, confirm the good news that the show is renewed through Season 4.

Shondaland vet Jess Brownell, who worked on the first two seasons and the upcoming Rhimes Netflix series Inventing Anna and Rhimes’ Scandal, has been named showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4.

Dearest readers, a most joyful announcement indeed 👑 https://t.co/1CCFi7qXsg — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2021

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.”

According to Royal.UK, King George III of Britain married 17-year-old Princess Charlotte when he was 22. In the course of their marriage, the couple had 15 (yes 15) children. The Queen opened a number of orphanages became Patron of the General Lying-in Hospital, which is today The Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital. She was a lover of music and an amateur botanist, but it’s anyone’s guess how much of her young life will be covered in the spinoff.

Fans of Bridgerton will be thrilled the universe is expanding with back stories of our favorite characters to binge watch for many seasons to come.