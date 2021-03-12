British Opinion Of Harry And Meghan Tanks After Oprah Interview

Scary Mommy and Valerie Loiseleux/Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Getty

In surprising news, it’s not just Piers Morgan, the human equivalent of spoiled milk, that doesn’t think highly of Meghan Markle or Prince Harry

Following their explosive joint interview with Oprah Winfrey, public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has slumped to a record low, with perceptions towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time ever.

Yahoo reports that a recent YouGov poll revealed that following the duo’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple’s image has dropped significantly with the British public.

The Cambridges versus Sussexes. Net ratings among British adults after @Oprah interview: William +60

Kate +57 Harry -3

Meghan -27 YouGov, today — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 12, 2021

It showed that 45 percent of the British have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 percent view him negatively, providing him with a net positivity score of -3.

This marks a fall of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time opinions have been more negative than positive towards the prince.

Meghan’s ratings have similarly dropped substantially. Only three in ten people indicated they had a good view of her, while six in ten considered her negatively. This gives the Duchess of Sussex a net score of -27, down from -14 a week ago.

Responses within Great Britain do not mirror the response across the globe. Many are lauding Meghan’s courage in telling her side of the story, especially when her experiences sound like they were traumatic.

The couple’s CBS special exposed the institutional racism within the monarchy and the Royal Family, with palace staff huddled for days before the Queen issued a statement voicing her sorrow over their comments. The Telegraph reports the monarch gave notice for staff mentioning the matter in public.

No surprise here: British opinions on the Sussex interview vary by age. Those expressing more sympathy for Harry and Meghan:

48% of 18-to-24 yo

28% of 25-49 yo

13% of over-50s

https://t.co/wpVViqTbef — Ellen Barry (@EllenBarryNYT) March 9, 2021

Among the most devastating claims, Meghan said that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. According to Meghan, the person voiced concerns about ‘what that might look like’ and ‘what that might mean’.

The Duchess also told Winfrey she contemplated suicide but was denied help when she requested assistance from the Buckingham Palace HR department, with the explanation that she wasn’t a paid employee of The Firm.

Other than the Sussexes, the Prince of Wales is the only other member of the Royal Family to see a drop in popularity since the interview, during which Harry told Oprah the next in line to the throne had stopped taking his calls after Harry “took matters into his own hands.” Harry also admitted in the same interview he felt “let down” by his father’s absence of compassion.

Two in five people – 42 percent- currently have a negative opinion of Prince Charles, which is up from 36 percent on March 2. The percentage who see him positively dropped from 57 percent to 49 percent.

Drilling down on the numbers, a majority of 18-24-year-olds – 55 percent – said they liked Meghan, while only a third – or 32 percent – don’t like her.

Prince Harry has a similar draw for younger Britons; three in five Britons aged 18 to 24 – 59 percent – had a positive opinion while three in ten – 28 percent – did not. The numbers change for those people aged 65 and older don’t like both of them – 69 percent before the interview and 83 percent after.

It’s no surprise that Britons love the Queen, with 80 percent liking her and only 14 percent disliking her. The same is true of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with three-quarters of those surveyed giving them a thumbs up.

YouGov polled 1,664 GB adults between March 10 and 11.

No word on the racial makeup of the respondents, or if the surveyors thought to ask Britons of color about their thoughts on the monarchy or the Sussexes.