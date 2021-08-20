Britney Spears Under Investigation For Battery After Dispute With Staff Member

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

A staff member has accused Britney Spears of battery after a “minor” altercation with “no injury”

Britney Spears is under investigation for battery following an alleged altercation with a member of her staff. This news comes as the pop star is making frequent headlines as she battles to escape more than a decade under an intensely controlling conservatorship orchestrated by her father.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Monday morning at around 10:25 a.m. at Spears’s home. NBC News reports that Spears allegedly slapped a phone out of a staff member’s hands, and the staff member then called the police, had deputies come to the house, and filed a report with them.

“The staff member reported that during the dispute, Ms. Spears struck her,” Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told BuzzFeed News.

No one was hurt, but reports say Spears refused to speak to the deputies when they were at her home. Their reports will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, who will consider whether to file any charges. At most, the incident could be considered misdemeanor battery.

Not much else is known about the incident, but Spears’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, released a statement saying it was blown out of proportion.

“This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever,” Rosengart wrote. “Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately. To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has said the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.”

Strangely, this was the second time this month that sheriff’s deputies were called to Spears’s home. The department confirmed that they had been called by Spears on Aug. 10. She reportedly said at the time that she wanted to report a theft, but once deputies arrived, said she no longer wanted to file a report.

Considering the heightened state of Spears’s battle against her father and the mysterious circumstances around both police incidents, fans are wary that something shady is going on at Spears’s house.

Oh here we go 🙄 to be fair, if your hand is close enough to me to hit then you are the one doing something wrong. She is allowed to defend herself from unwanted physical contact. I doubt any of this is even true. Nice try dad spears, we aren't buying it. — nicole larkin (@nicoleonus) August 19, 2021

This is the problem and this is why things that have happened to Britney are happening. People build her up and show her support just to tear her down. Get over it, with these people trying to get there 5 minutes of fame. #FreeBritney #Stronger — Anthony (@ajn1231) August 20, 2021

Hitting her hand? 🙄 If her dad is gonna leak made up stories can he at least make them better than this nonsense? — Taylor Xo (@TaylorXOMusic) August 19, 2021

Really? Yet no investigation of abuse and forced birth control methods for 13 years? If her dad is going to leak stories at least make them believable! — Debra Blankinship (@notasnackcake) August 19, 2021

Many fans even suspect that Jamie Spears is behind the altercation story, accusing him of “leaking” it.

Spears has been under her conservatorship for 13 years, unable to make financial or medical decisions for herself. She recently shared in an explosive court testimony that no one had ever told her she could fight the conservatorship, and asked to be released from it.