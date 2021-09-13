Britney Spears Is Engaged To Sam Asghari And We Couldn’t Be Happier

Sam Asghari/Instagram

The pop star said yes to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is getting married! The singer took to Instagram Sunday night to show off a massive sparkler, revealing that she and Sam Asghari are now engaged.

“I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” Spears captioned the video, clearly beyond thrilled to share the news. Any madly in love and newly engaged woman would be ecstatic, but after everything Britney has been through recently, her happiness has to be in another stratosphere.

“Look at that,” Asghari says in the video as Britney twirls her left hand around. “You like it?”

“YES!” Britney shrieks, and honestly, who wouldn’t? The ring, which again, is massive, is also probably hugely symbolic for Spears. This poor woman has spent more than a decade under the control of a conservatorship, with a stranglehold on every aspect of her life — her career, her money, even her friendships. And while it’s still in place for now — its power has slowly been crumbling as Britney has exerted more of her own.

In some of the most powerful testimony from the June hearing in which Spears asked a judge to finally end the conservatorship, she evoked her desire to marry Asghari and have children together (she’s already mom to sons Jayden and Sean Preston with ex Kevin Federline).

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she said at the time. That statement broke hearts around the world, and while there’s still a ways to go before the shackles of the conservatorship officially come off, it’s amazing to know that one of Brit’s biggest wishes is finally coming true.

The news of their engagement isn’t entirely unexpected, though, especially to anyone that’s been keeping an eye on Asghari’s Insta. He posted and deleted a shot of a ring, later claiming he’d been hacked — which is either the biggest coincidence of all time, or he lied to cover up a snafu and not spoil the surprise for Britney, in which case I totally forgive him.

Then, just an hour or so before the couple made the announcement official, Asghari posted a story giving fans a heads up: “Biggest news…. Can’t wait to share,” he wrote, somehow still managing to be an understatement.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Spears was singing her longtime love’s praises on Insta, saying he’d been with her “through both the hardest and the best years of my life.” Hopefully the hard ones are now behind her, and there’s still many, many more of the best to come — she totally deserves it.