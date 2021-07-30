Britney Spears’ Medical Team Backs Removal of Her Dad As Estate Manager, Says Conservator

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/VALERIE MACON/Getty

Spears’ personal conservator stands by the singer’s request to remove her father as the manager of her estate

After bombshell court hearings and a growing concern from both friends and the public alike, it seems as if Britney Spears might finally see her day in court. Spears’ personal conservator Jodi Montgomery — who filed papers earlier this month claiming Jamie Spears used the singer’s fortune to wage a legal battle to remain her estate manager— went on record as saying having Britney’s dad as estate conservator “is not in the best interest” of the singer.

One Twitter user said what many of us are thinking.

Britney Spears’ case is an example of why “family is always family” is one of the most toxic beliefs in our society. Some things are unforgivable, inexcusable, and cutting ties with “family” is the healthiest option. #FreeBritney https://t.co/yAWzFuLYHn — OM's Cinnamon Girl (@spinachsmoothie) July 29, 2021

“Britney Spears’ case is an example of why ‘family is always family; is one of the most toxic beliefs in our society,” the tweet reads. “Some things are unforgivable, inexcusable, and cutting ties with ‘family’ is the healthiest option.”

In a court filing on Thursday, Montgomery supported replacing Jamie Spears as co-conservator of Britney’s estate with CPA Jason Rubin. Her medical team also supports the move, Montgomery said.

“[Jamie] should not continue to act as the Conservatee’s Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of the Conservatee,” the documents state, as obtained by People. “Because the paramount concern for this Conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the Conservatee, Petitioner hereby joins Conservatee in the Removal Petition.”

“Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears’s medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate,” the filing read elsewhere. Montgomery told the court that Rubin, the proposed replacement, is “eminently qualified” to do the job.

Montgomery’s court filing comes after Spears’ lawyer filed a petition to officially remove her father as estate conservator and replace him with Rubin, a forensic accountant.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance,” the request read. “Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

As part of the conservatorship proceedings, Britney scored a crucial victory when the judge granted her the right to hire her own attorney, former federal prosecutor Rosengart. At the same hearing, Britney accused Jamie of abuse, via a phone call into the hearing.

“I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,” Spears told the court. “I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad.”

In the weeks following the hearing, Spears has addressed some of the issues she’s faced.

She also shared how she’s coping.

People reports Spears is “happy” with how much Montgomery has supported her throughout the process of her conservatorship.

“She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie’s claims,” the source said then. “She feels like Jodi is very supportive.”