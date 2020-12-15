Broadway Legends Re-Record ‘Georgia On My Mind’ To Flip The Senate

Fair Fight Action/Youtube

Broadway stars gather to sing in support of the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election

This week marked the first days of early-voting for the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election and to raise awareness about this crucial election, a bunch of Broadway legends got together (virtually, of course) to sing “Georgia On My Mind” to raise awareness and get out the damn vote.

Broadway voices in the stellar recording include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Phillipa Soo, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Ben Platt, Rosie Perez, Bernadette Peters, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Danielle Brooks, and like, so many more. The video was created to support Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization, who is leading the charge to get out the vote about the Georgia Senate runoff election and is generally responsible for all good things that happened during the 2020 election.

The video is meant to raise awareness for the upcoming election and it worked. I watched a bunch of Broadway legends sing and now my Google search history is entirely about flipping the senate.

Today makes the first day of early-voting for the two January 5th, 2021 runoff elections in Georgia. Two democratic challengers — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — are vying for Republican Senators’ David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler’s seats. If Ossoff and Warnock win the election, the Senate will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having the power to cast a deciding vote. If only one democratic challenger wins, or neither, republicans will remain in control of the Senate. So yeah, these two little senate seats have the power to flip the senate and fundamentally change our country’s future. Can you imagine a democratic president and senate and house of representatives!?!? 2021 is gonna be like, you get a stimulus check and you get a stimulus check and you…

Broadway titan, Audra McDonald, who appears in the video and spearheaded its creation, released the following statement (via Rolling Stone) on the importance of this election.

“Now more than ever it is crucial for every American to have access to the resources to make their voices heard during an election, whether that be on a national scale, or in their local races. We are in awe of the work that Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight have been doing to ensure that that is a reality for all Georgians, and knew that we wanted to raise our own voices to raise awareness about this important election in the way we know best — through music,” McDonald said.

A the end of the video is a call to action for both Georgians (head to IWillVote.org for more information) and for everyone else (go to HelpWinGeorgia.com to find out about volunteer opportunities).