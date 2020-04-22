Bruce Willis’ Daughter Explains Why Her Dad Is Quarantining Without His Wife

Demi Moore/Instagram

Scout Willis explains why her stepmom Emma Heming Willis isn’t self-isolating with the rest of family in Idaho

Taking the definition of blended family to the next level, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and all their adult daughters and their partners are currently self-isolating together in Idaho. Despite the fact that Moore and Willis split almost 20 years ago, everyone appears to be having a grand old time, except for Emma Heming Willis, Bruce’s wife, who has been noticeably absent from the joyful family Instagram photos. Scout Willis revealed that her stepmom and two young half-sisters were supposed to come and hunker down with the family, but the lockdown orders threw a wrench in their plans.

Scout revealed on the Dopey podcast that her dad, his wife Emma Heming Willis, and their two young daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, were all supposed to join the Moore-Willis clan in Idaho when one of her young half-sisters stepped on a hypodermic needle at a park and had to be rushed to the hospital.

It appears Bruce’s daughter is fine now, but this happened before the lockdowns became as serious as they are now so Bruce and his wife Emma agreed that he’d fly out first and she’d meet him at the Idaho house as soon as her daughter was all cleared by doctors. Unfortunately, the lockdowns increased in severity and Emma wasn’t able to fly out like she’d planned.

“My stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor,” Scout said. “So my dad came up here early and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”

father

Unclear how Emma Henning Willis feels about all this, though she commented on an Instagram photo of Tallulah and Bruce yesterday writing, “love you both so much” and a couple weeks ago commented on a photo Demi posted to which Demi replied that everyone is “missing you guys and love you so much!”

The interesting thing here is that the family is sheltering in Idaho, which is where Demi and Bruce lived together in the 80s with their young daughters, so it’s a bit of a time warp for the former couple.

“They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute,” Scout added of seeing her parents together again like this.

Scout didn’t say how or when the entire family would be together again and with shelter-in-place restriction still enforced around the country, she probably doesn’t have answers either. Looks like this interesting quarantine situation is working for their blended brood, but here’s hoping Bruce is reunited with his wife and younger daughters soon.