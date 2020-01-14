Build-A-Bear Announces They Will Be Selling A Stuffed Baby Yoda

Dinsey+

Build-A-Bear is making a stuffed Baby Yoda and we can’t even

That’s right, folks. Baby Yoda will officially be coming to you in Build-A-Bear form.

The retail giant announced this week that it would be creating a Baby Yoda (aka The Child) for The Mandalorian-obsessed kids (and adults) in your lives. All things Baby Yoda have been in high demand since the show debuted on Disney Plus in November, and how can they not be. It’s impossible to look at the pint-sized Yoda and not die from cuteness.

And yes, we know Baby Yoda is not actually a younger version of the Yoda we all knew and loved as a child, but a baby who belongs to the same species that Yoda does. Because of his diminutive size and stature, fans have been dying to get their hands on The Child in any form possible, so imagine the excitement at the thought of building your very own?

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” said Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. “We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

Baby Yoda will be available at Build-A-Bear workshops across the U.S. in the next few months. Great, we’ll just be over here watching the clock until then.

“It’s great, again, to be in business with best-in-class partners,” John said, telling audience members that Build-A-Bear, Disney, and Lucasfilm worked together to make the Baby Yoda character a reality for the company. “We started this process almost with the first episode.”

Build-A-Bear’s business model is based on having these types of partnerships. They already carry a line of Star Wars bears, as well as other Disney favorites like Frozen 2, Maleficient, Moana, and The Nutcracker — each one more adorable than the next. They also seem to get in on trends like Shark Week.

The retailer also does promotions like “Pay Your Age” events so the costly stuffies come down in price for all to enjoy, because you know you aren’t walking out of a Build-A-Bear store without the bear and All Of The Accessories a bear needs to feel complete (did someone say Pawfectly Perfect Pink Rose Wristie?)

No release date has been given but we have a feeling when the day finally comes, fans will want to show up early (and by early, two hours before the store nearest you opens) to get your hands on one of these stuffed Baby Yodas. The force will be strong with this one.