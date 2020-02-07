You Can Order An Australian Firefighter Action Figure To Help Raise Money For Bushfire Aid

All proceeds of “Bushfire Heroes” action figures will go toward the wildlife that has been destroyed as a result of the devastating wildfires in Australia

Now you can raise awareness for the Australian wildfires, donate money to the cause, and get a new toy for your children in the process. Two toy companies have joined forces to raise money for the wildlife that has been destroyed as a result of the Australian bushfires, creating the most adorable action figures of those on the frontlines of the firefighting battle.

Popcultcha and Funko’s “Bushfire Heroes” are available for pre-order now. The limited edition vinyl figurine features an Australian firefighter in a yellow uniform and white helmet with a totally adorable koala bear clutching onto his leg, as he attempts to save the animals in danger. Ash covers his face and body due to the fire. Each toy retails for $14.17 plus shipping and can be purchased on the Popcultcha website.

All of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) National Bushfire Appeal, with the companies making monthly payments until the figures sell out.

“The RSPCA is working alongside government and emergency agencies, veterinarians and local authorities to provide much needed equipment and supplies, emergency care and identifying and assessing injured animals in need of assistance,” the description reads. “Their work will continue for months after the fires have ceased.”

For months the Down Under country has been attempting to extinguish the fires, the worst they have experienced in decades. At least two dozen people have been killed, so many homes destroyed, entire communities evacuated and displaced, and 1.25 billion animals killed as a result of the devastation — not including those who have been injured or displaced.

So nice listening to rain falling last night & driving with windscreen wipers on for a change this morning. @BOM_NSW indicates continued rain this next week & importantly, falls across our fire areas which will be so welcomed by our farmers, fire fighters & all affected. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/gJ3aFRQlzF — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) February 6, 2020

According to recent reports, heavy rains in New South Wales (NSW) has put out around a third of the fires — 20 of about 60 fires in the state — in the past day alone. However, the largest blazes, which are near the capital city of Canberra, have received a minimal amount of rain and are still blazing.