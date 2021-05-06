Actually, Caitlyn Jenner, Your Opinion About Trans Athletes Is Irrelevant

Scary Mommy and John Shearer/Getty

In the quote of the week most likely to garner a “That you?” response on Twitter, Caitlyn Jenner says it’s “unfair” for transgender girls to compete against cisgender girls.

Err… Caitlyn, haven’t you competed in women’s golf tournaments? It’s almost like you’re going out of your way to demonstrate how one person definitely doesn’t speak for the entire LGBTQIA+ community.

Something tells me she doesn’t really believe the things she says to try to get Republicans to vote for her. pic.twitter.com/7bmM1yhb8A — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) May 2, 2021

It’s almost like it wasn’t enough to go on the Ellen show in 2015 and tell Ellen right to her face in front of God and everyone that, regarding gay marriage, you’re a “traditionalist” and “it’s always been a man and a woman.” How can a person ask for acceptance for their transgender identity and then in the same year express bigotry toward gay people? That’s some next-level hypocrisy, Caitlyn.

Granted, you sort of backpedaled on that one, eventually coming around to say that “everyone should be able to marry the person they love,” but … you also said you voted for Trump in 2016 and the voter records show you actually didn’t vote at all. In fact, you’ve only voted 9 times out of the 26 times you could have voted in California, Caitlyn. And now you’re running for governor of California? Sigh.

You’ve flip-flopped on your view of Trump, too, Caitlyn, specifically with regards to the harm his administration and the GOP in general has done and continues to do to the trans community. You were quoted as saying Trump was the “the worst president we have ever had” with regards to LGBTQIA+ issues.

It’s almost like you enjoy alienating the trans community by saying idiotic things like, “It was easy to come out as trans. It was harder to come out as a Republican.”

Sure, you told People magazine last year that you’ve changed your political views and are now “economically conservative, socially progressive,” but are you, though? Are you?

It’s almost like you regularly have no fucking clue what you’re talking about, Caitlyn.

It’s almost as if it’s only when something impacts you directly that you’re able to make yourself care about it.

It’s almost like you run your mouth specifically to get praise from the GOP and not because you’ve carefully researched a nuanced issue.

Now, we can talk about how you’re just fucking wrong about transgender girls not being allowed to play sports with their same-gender peers. We can talk about how, since 2004, transgender athletes have been allowed to compete in the Olympics as long as they’ve been on hormone replacement therapy for a year, and how, despite that, and despite one single, tiny study that suggests transgender women may retain a tiny competitive advantage after a year on hormone therapy, no female trans athlete has ever even qualified for the Olympics, let alone won an olympic medal.

Let me say that again: Trans women have been allowed to compete in the Olympics since 2004, and not a single trans woman has ever even qualified, let alone won.

You better believe, though, that the moment a transgender female athlete does win anything anywhere ever, she is mercilessly vilified and the narrative immediately becomes “TRANS WOMEN ARE TAKING OVER SPORTS!”

Literally, these women can’t win.

We can talk about how the same people who won’t let trans girls play sports are the same shitsmear dumbfucks who want to criminalize the gender-affirming healthcare that would completely eliminate any competitive advantage a female who was assigned male at birth would have over a cisgender female.

Caitlyn, have you ever even seen a teenage transgender girl who has had the support of being put on puberty blockers so she isn’t forced to suffer through male puberty? These girls are fucking tiny, Caitlyn. But you’d rather they be forced to play with boys who outweigh them by 50 pounds.

On the flip-side, Caitlyn, would you demand that older trans boys and young adults who’ve undergone hormone replacement therapy be expected to play with the girls? Wouldn’t their increased size and muscle mass be a competitive advantage? Wouldn’t that be unfair to the cisgender girls they’re playing with?

We can also talk about how, when it comes to recreational and high school sports, it’s just play. These kids just want to play, for fuck’s sake, Caitlyn. They just want to do be able to engage in the same fun school activities as their peers. They just want to play.

We can talk about all the reasons you’re wrong, Caitlyn, but the bottom line here is that your opinion is irrelevant. Your opinion is irrelevant because your opinion has always been flip-floppy sycophantic trash. You’re a panderer and a climber. You’re out for you. You’re not here for the LGBTQIA+ community.

I’m glad you get to live as your authentic self, truly I am, because everyone deserves to. I wouldn’t wish a closeted existence on anyone. But for that reason, Caitlyn, you of all people should know how absolutely dehumanizing it feels to be excluded based on your identity. Oh, wait, I forgot, you don’t actually know what it feels like to be excluded, do you? After all, for you, coming out as Republican was harder than coming out as trans.

You have no credibility, Caitlyn. Your Trump-humping Republican friends might slobber over your every bigotry-validating word, but I see through you and I’m not here for it.

Lady, do better.