Cameron Diaz Announces Birth Of Daughter On Instagram

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden start off 2020 as new parents!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden took to social media today to share the very exciting news that they’ve welcomed a baby girl to their family. The little one is the first child for the couple who married three years ago in a surprise ceremony in Beverly Hills.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple captioned in Instagram posts on their respective accounts. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

They continue, “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

While the new parents are clearly focused on keeping Raddix from the public eye (completely understandable considering how awful people can be toward the kids of celebrities), sources have said that they have wanted a child for awhile and that they tried a few methods to conceive. “It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

Diaz has also opened up in the past about deciding to delay starting a family because of her career. “I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother’s,” she told Redbook in 2012. “But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream [of motherhood] for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another timeline on anything in my life.”

And as cool as it is when celebrities open up about fertility and miscarriage struggles so that others going through it feel less alone, it’s also amazing that Diaz and Madden are feeling zero need to explain how their daughter came into the world. She’s born, they’re happy, end of story. Maybe one day they’ll decide to share more details, but that’s entirely their prerogative. Congrats to this undoubtedly adorable family.